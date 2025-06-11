The suites at this Marylebone hotel give elegance a new meaning

Nestled between leafy Regent’s Park and prolific Hyde Park, you’ll find one of the capital's most deluxe hotels — the Landmark London.

The crowning jewel of the affluent Marylebone neighbourhood, it is renowned for its picturesque atrium, high palm trees and decadent interiors.

The Landmark London is renowned for its picturesque atrium, and is part of the Leading Hotels of the World

Beyond the bright courtyard are a series of beautiful rooms and, for those more special occasions, six different types of suites - including two reimagined Signature Suites launching in July, curated by an award-winning designer.

The existing Marylebone Suite is gracefully luxurious, featuring an expansive bedroom area with frosted French doors discreetly separating the lounge.

It’s the ideal choice for special occasions, thanks to its King size bed and array of luxurious amenities, including a Nespresso machine. In the gorgeous white marble bathroom, you’ll find a separate walk-in shower and deep bath, alongside Argentum toiletries.

The Landmark London has newly reimagined its two Signature Suites

The Atrium Suite gets its name from overlooking the Landmark’s iconic atrium, and features a separate lounge and bedroom, frosted doors and pristine white marble bathroom.

On the larger side are the two newly redesigned Landmark Signature Suites, which are the epitome of contemporary elegance - and are so homely, you might want to move in permanently.

The Landmark London's new Signature Suites, at a glance Elegantly reimagined by award-winning designer Alex Kravetz

Two rooms that can now connect to create a lavish, three-bedroom suite

Curated with a light and layered look to reflect the heritage of the building

Feature pantry kitchens, underfloor heating and rainforest-style showers

Soft, tonal colour palette complemented by accents of blue and bronze

Created by award-winning designer Alex Kravetz, both Signature Suites feature a separate pantry kitchen equipped with Miele appliances, underfloor heating and rainforest-style showers in the master bathrooms.

There's also a vanity desk with a Dyson hairdryer and mood lighting throughout. Both rooms can be interconnected to create a multi-bedroom suite across 210 square meters.

Landmark London's Signature Suites have a soft, tonal colour palette

The hotel's eponymous Landmark Suite offers unparalleled luxury on a grand scale with a guest restroom, a fully equipped kitchenette and a host of luxurious amenities. It can be booked for entertaining, and the Italian marble bathroom, which features a deep bath and Monsoon shower, would be the talk of the party.

The Great Central Suite is inspired by the Landmark’s heritage as a grand dame of railway hotels. It features a spacious living room, an elegant dining table and a guest room, making it equally an excellent venue for entertaining as the Landmark Suites. It also hosts the same gorgeously furnished bedroom with a King size bed, and a pristine Italian marble bathroom with a deep bath and Monsoon shower as the Landmark Suite.

Landmark London's Mirror Bar serves cocktails, glamour and ambience

The creme de la creme of the Landmark’s suites is its nonpareil Presidential Suites. The epitome of luxury, these elegant rooms are impeccably designed and decadently furnished.

Each one comes with a glamorous and expansive lounge, a distinguished dining room and gorgeous bedroom, all complemented with state-of-the-art amenities, and the convenience of a fully equipped kitchenette and chic dressing room. In the bathroom, you’ll find pure indulgence in the form of a double-bath and a sublime walk-in shower.

Families can enjoy the spacious yet intimate Marylebone Family Studio, which comes with two comfortable Double size beds, an exquisite living room and host of luxurious contemporary amenities, such as a Nespresso machine, one smart television, and mini-bar.