H! Fashion Guest List April 2025: Maya Jama, Lily James, Amelia Dimoldenberg
Nell Tiger Free and Lily James attend the press night after party for "Thanks For Having Me" at Riverside Studios on April 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett/Getty Images

H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties in London this April

From Maya Jama to Lily James, see which A-listers have been partying where in the English capital this spring....

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Spring has officially arrived - and not even a hint of an April shower could dampen the style game of London’s most influential It-girls.

While stateside stars are making waves in the desert at Coachella, the fashion set closer to home is serving up their own headline-worthy looks, proving that the capital’s sartorial scene is just as hot as California’s sun.

From Maya Jama to Lily James, scroll on below to see the A-list in attendance at the coolest parties in the capital this month...

Oceanus at Selfridges

On April 9, summer style and sparkles took centre stage in Mayfair as Oceanus - the luxury beachwear and resortwear brand beloved by fashion’s It-girls - hosted an ultra-chic soirée at Isabel to toast its upcoming launch at Selfridges on April 20. Founder Hannah Attalah gathered an effortlessly cool crowd, with the likes of Tigerlily Taylor, Shay Zanco and Dame Zandra Rhodes all in attendance. Guests sipped on Casamigos Margaritas and danced the night away to a set by homeware and jewellery designer and DJ Anissa Kermiche.

Tigerlily Taylor attends the "Oceanus" launch at Selfridges on April 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)© Hoda Davaine/Getty Images
Tigerlily Taylor
Hannah Attalah attends the "Oceanus" launch at Selfridges on April 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)© Hoda Davaine/Getty Images
Hannah Attalah
Anissa Kermiche © Hoda Davaine/Getty Images
Anissa Kermiche

Now You Know Launch Party

Soho's buzziest seven-floor venue, House Party - founded by music icon Stormzy - has fast become the go-to destination for VIP parties. Its latest high-energy happening? The launch of Now You Know, the new TV show fronted by radio host Julie Adenuga. The guest list read like a who’s who of British pop culture, with Amelia Dimoldenberg, Maya Jama, Jamie Adenuga and Giggs all turning out to celebrate.

Julie Adenuga attends the "Now You Know" launch party at House Party on April 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage)© Jeff Spicer/WireImage
Julie Adenuga
Maya Jama attends the "Now You Know" launch party at House Party on April 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage)© Jeff Spicer/WireImage
Maya Jama
Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the "Now You Know" launch party at House Party on April 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage)© Jeff Spicer/WireImage
Amelia Dimoldenberg

Thanks For Having Me After Party

An array of VIP guests stepped out at the Riverside Studios this month to attend the press after party celebrating the launch of Thanks For Having Me, a new comedic play bringing a fresh take on modern romance. A-list actress Lily James was amongst those who stepped out in support, who, as always, oozed It-girl glamour in her houndstooth blazer and jumper combo. Want to watch the play yourself? Hurry, it's only here until April 26...

Nell Tiger Free and Lily James attend the press night after party for "Thanks For Having Me" at Riverside Studios on April 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Nell Tiger Free and Lily James
Will Wells and Sophie Turner attend the press night after party for "Thanks For Having Me" at Riverside Studios on April 9, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Will Wells and Sophie Turner
Jack Guinness attends the press night after party for "Thanks For Having Me" at Riverside Studios on April 9, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jack Guinness

