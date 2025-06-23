Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s best ever style moments

Anyone with a mere passing interest in fashion will be more than familiar with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s quiet 90s styling that captivated a generation .
In the annals of American style, few names elicit the kind of hushed reverence that the Calvin Klein publicist garnered throughout her life.
Her style remains a paragon of minimalist sophistication - a vision of 90s restraint that continues to ripple through the wardrobes of fashion editors, designers, and aspirants alike.
With her column-like Calvin Klein dresses, impossibly crisp white shirts, and unadorned Manolo Blahnik pumps, Bessette-Kennedy ushered in a quiet revolution of understatement, a pioneer of Quiet Luxury.
Carolyn was rocketed into the spotlight thanks to her relationship with attorney and publisher John F. Kennedy Jr.
The pair were married in 1996, before they both sadly died in a plane crash just 3 years later. He was 38 and she was just 33 years old.
The couple are the subject of a new show by writer, director and producer Ryan Murphy (known for Glee, and American Horror Story.)
American Love Story, which premieres next February, follows the duo's relationship and has already garnered criticism for missing the mark when it comes to the couple's iconic style.
There are, however, some people who don't hold Carolyn's style to quite the pedestal that the fashion community has perched her on. Some critics argue that her wardrobe was too restrained - almost cold, borrowing much from the Calvin Klein minimalist playbook and offering little beyond tasteful anonymity.
To some, she dressed like a well-paid publicist - which of course, she was. But the fact remains that Carolyn has a vital place in fashion history, so let's take a look at her best style moments ever...
Headband Hero
A Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy classic, the immaculate 90s headband, seen here with a slick leather coat and round sunnies.
Silky Slip
The 90s staple, the pretty slip dress, seen here with slingbacks and a perfect patent handbag.
Jean Dream
Seen here walking the couple's dog after they returned from their honeymoon in the ultimate casual ensemble.
Check Mate
Seen here at the opening of a Saks Fifth Avenue Men's Store in 1997 wearing a checked three-piece skirt suit.
LBD Moment
No decade nailed the LBD quite like the 90s, as demonstrated here by Carolyn who was en route to a celebration in honour of JFK's birth.
Sugar Coat
We could have dedicated an entire gallery to Carolyn's coat collection, which was famously fabulous. What we wouldn't give to a have a hard working camel coat like this in our wardrobes.
Sharp Silhouette
Seen here with Maria Shriver in a beautifully sculpted white column dress teamed with black accessories.
Cherry Red
Another great coat, fit for battling the New York winters. Spotted here on a dog walk with her husband in 1997.
Shirt Around
Carolyn was often spotted in a pristine white shirt, and we adore the styling combo seen here of a black maxi skirt and itsy bitsy beaded bag.
Caramel Colours
This is the often referenced camel midi skirt and soft black knit combo that lots of people people associate most readily with Carolyn. The brown boots are perfection.
Shoe Polish
We include this entry for the shoes alone, the perfect sculpted yet simple 90s heel. The devil truly is in the details.
