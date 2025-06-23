Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s best ever style moments

Anyone with a mere passing interest in fashion will be more than familiar with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s quiet 90s styling that captivated a generation .

In the annals of American style, few names elicit the kind of hushed reverence that the Calvin Klein publicist garnered throughout her life.

Her style remains a paragon of minimalist sophistication - a vision of 90s restraint that continues to ripple through the wardrobes of fashion editors, designers, and aspirants alike.

With her column-like Calvin Klein dresses, impossibly crisp white shirts, and unadorned Manolo Blahnik pumps, Bessette-Kennedy ushered in a quiet revolution of understatement, a pioneer of Quiet Luxury.

© Getty Images Carolin Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr.

Carolyn was rocketed into the spotlight thanks to her relationship with attorney and publisher John F. Kennedy Jr.

The pair were married in 1996, before they both sadly died in a plane crash just 3 years later. He was 38 and she was just 33 years old.

© Lawrence Schwartzwald Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy arriving home in New York

The couple are the subject of a new show by writer, director and producer Ryan Murphy (known for Glee, and American Horror Story.)

American Love Story, which premieres next February, follows the duo's relationship and has already garnered criticism for missing the mark when it comes to the couple's iconic style.

© Getty Images Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy at the Grand Central Station Gala, 1998 in New York City

There are, however, some people who don't hold Carolyn's style to quite the pedestal that the fashion community has perched her on. Some critics argue that her wardrobe was too restrained - almost cold, borrowing much from the Calvin Klein minimalist playbook and offering little beyond tasteful anonymity.

To some, she dressed like a well-paid publicist - which of course, she was. But the fact remains that Carolyn has a vital place in fashion history, so let's take a look at her best style moments ever...

© Sygma via Getty Images Headband Hero A Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy classic, the immaculate 90s headband, seen here with a slick leather coat and round sunnies.

© Sygma via Getty Images Silky Slip The 90s staple, the pretty slip dress, seen here with slingbacks and a perfect patent handbag.

© Lawrence Schwartzwald Jean Dream Seen here walking the couple's dog after they returned from their honeymoon in the ultimate casual ensemble.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Check Mate Seen here at the opening of a Saks Fifth Avenue Men's Store in 1997 wearing a checked three-piece skirt suit.

© Sygma via Getty Images LBD Moment No decade nailed the LBD quite like the 90s, as demonstrated here by Carolyn who was en route to a celebration in honour of JFK's birth.

© Sygma via Getty Images Sugar Coat We could have dedicated an entire gallery to Carolyn's coat collection, which was famously fabulous. What we wouldn't give to a have a hard working camel coat like this in our wardrobes.

© Corbis via Getty Images Sharp Silhouette Seen here with Maria Shriver in a beautifully sculpted white column dress teamed with black accessories.

© Getty Images Cherry Red Another great coat, fit for battling the New York winters. Spotted here on a dog walk with her husband in 1997.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Shirt Around Carolyn was often spotted in a pristine white shirt, and we adore the styling combo seen here of a black maxi skirt and itsy bitsy beaded bag.

© Sygma via Getty Images Caramel Colours This is the often referenced camel midi skirt and soft black knit combo that lots of people people associate most readily with Carolyn. The brown boots are perfection.