American Horror Story season ten: everything we know so far Are you a fan of the series?

American Horror Story fans can rejoice because series ten has finally been given its official theme, meaning the countdown until it lands on screens is officially on!

Creator and writer Ryan Murphy revealed the theme and official subtitle of the new season in an Instagram video in March. "The title of AHS 10 is Double Feature," the eerie video which showed waves crashing onto a shore read.

So when can we expect the tenth series, and what will it really be about? Here's everything we know so far...

WATCH: American Horror Story season ten theme revealed

What will American Horror Story season ten be about?

In a first for the long-running horror drama, two separate stories will be told. "One by the sea...One set by the sand" the teaser revealed. In previous years, the show has only focused on one theme and a single overarching storyline. Themes have included Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984.

Season ten is set to include some terrifying new monsters

Not much else is known at the moment about the new episodes, aside from the fact that its set to include some terrifying new monsters. In a first look of the new season, two tall shadowy creatures can be seen stalking through a neighbourhood in the middle of the night.

Who is in the cast of American Horror Story season ten?

As in previous seasons, the main cast for the show will be made up of the same actors but in new roles. Confirmed to be returning are Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross.

One new addition to the forthcoming season is actor Macaulay Culkin. Speaking about the role to E! last year, the show's creator described it as a "very great insane part" that the Home Alone star was immediately on board with. According to Ryan, after he pitched the part, Macaulay replied: "This sounds like the role I was born to play".

Macaulay on set with co-star Leslie Grossman

When will American Horror Story season ten be released?

While production on season ten was due to begin over a year ago, the cast and crew only began shooting in October of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's not known whether filming has wrapped yet. Given that the cast have been sharing snaps from set as recently as this month, we think perhaps not.

As for when the series will land on FX for US viewers and Netflix from UK fans, we've got our fingers crossed for the Autumn! Previous seasons of the show have been released in the weeks leading up to Halloween and it seems likely that season ten could follow suit.

