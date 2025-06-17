Why fans are upset over new Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy show

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is the subject of a new television series, American Love Story, by prolific director Ryan Murphy. The series will focus on her whirlwind relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr. and their untimely deaths.

But Carolyn fans are not happy about recent photos from the set.

What we know about American Love Story so far

Ryan, known for Glee and American Horror Story, is behind the new show that will follow JFK Jr. and Carolyn's love, their life under the constant attention of the American media, and their tragic deaths after his private plane crashed off the coast of Massachusetts.

Ryan cast Paul Kelly as JFK Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn. Last week, his production company released photos from the set, captioning the photos: "Here are some stills from our LOVE STORY camera test. We started shooting this week in New York City and can't wait until you see the romantic and tragic love story between America's prince, JFK Jr., and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette—out Valentine’s Day week of 2026."

As noted in the caption, the couple is held up as iconic, everything a '90s couple should look like. Women work tirelessly to achieve the classic and chic look Carolyn embodied. She worked as a fashion publicist and was known for her effortlessly minimal style.

When fans saw Ryan's Caorlyn with sharp platinum hair that is too neat and ultra cropped pants that look like they're from Zara, they did not like what they saw.

"She would never wear this," one user wrote, which received over 800 likes. Another commented: "Her blonde hair is all wrong. She was famous for the varying blonde tones, the highlights and lowlights. It should be warmer. Not platinum. Please try again."

JFK Jr. and CBK's love story

JFK Jr. and Carolyn met in 1992 in a dressing room. She was a Calvin Klein publicist and he was the son of America's most famous couple.

"He was obsessed from the minute he met her," explained Sasha Chermayeff in JFK Jr: An intimate Oral Biography.The two dated for years before getting engaged in 1995 and marrying in a private celebration in 1996. Their relationship was public fodder, with tabloids following their every move. JFK Jr. and Carolyn had a very famous public fight in Battery City Park just months before their marriage.

In 1999, JFK Jr. flew both Carolyn and her sister Lauren, but became disoriented in thick fog over Martha's Vineyard. The three crashed and died.

"John and Carolyn were wonderful people," said Sasha. "They fell in love, they had a stunning, dreamlike wedding. I don't know what would have come to pass had they not died that night 20 summers ago — and no one does."