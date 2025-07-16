Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny, Aimee Lou Wood: All the It-Girls nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award

The nominations are in for this year's Emmy Awards, and as expected, some of our favourite It-girls are up for a gold statuette.

According to the Television Academy, the annual awards ceremony recognises: “excellence within various areas of television and emerging media.”

This year, small screen heavy hitters, including Severance, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, are all up for best drama series, whereas Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, and Nobody Wants This are all competing for best comedy series.

With all eyes on both the stage and red carpet come September 15, we take a look at all the inspiring It-Girls who are nominated this year.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus Arguably, the best character in the latest season of the crime drama series is Britain's very own Aimee Lou Wood. The 31-year-old actress took the role of Chelsea in the hit show, a fun-loving, self-aware, funny girl who’s on a serene holiday at the iconic resort with her partner, Rick Hatchett, played by Walton Goggins. Aimee is nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series, alongside her female co-stars, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Carrie Coon.



© Variety via Getty Images Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building If you haven’t seen the show, just know there's a reason it's been renewed for a 5th season. Selena, who we all know as both a former Disney star and pop star, plays the lead role of Mabel, a young woman living in a lavish Upper West Side apartment building called The Arconia, and starts a crime podcast with two fellow residents to solve the murder. Though Selena herself isn’t technically up for a singular award, the hit show is up for best comedy series.

© Variety via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri - The Bear One of the most influential and talented actresses to break the mould in the past ten years is Ayo Edebiri. She rose to unfathomable fame as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, a sous-chef at The Original Beef, and later the CDC of The Bear and a financial partner in its success. Ayo is nominated for not one but two awards this year, securing herself a nominee spot as lead actress in a comedy series as well as directing for a comedy series.

© Variety via Getty Images Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story The name Chloë Sevigny holds a lot of weight in both Hollywood and the fashion sphere; her unique and lust-worthy style has captured the hearts of the fashion-obsessed around the globe ever since she rose to stardom in the 90s. Now, at 50 years old, the original It-Girl is showing no signs of slowing down, nominated for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for her role as Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.



© WWD via Getty Images Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This Known for her starring roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Good Place, Veronica Mars, and let's not forget her pivotal mark in Gossip Girl, Kristen Bell is an industry great. Her latest role is just as good as her prior accolades, playing the role of Joanne alongside co-star Adam Brody in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. Up against Ayo Edebiri, Kristen is nominated for best lead actress in a comedy series.

