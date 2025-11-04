Sydney Sweeney sports triple leather in red knee-high boots and micro shorts

While most of the fashion set were getting ready to don designer gowns on the CFDA red carpet in New York or packing their itsy bitsy bikinis for Kendall Jenner’s beachside 30th birthday, there was one notable name who was absent at both.

Spotted at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon, Sydney Sweeney traded in her usual glamorous dress code for something a little more sporty and sultry.

© Getty Images Sydney joined the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship drivers on stage before the race

Leaning into stereotypical race car-chic dressing, Sydney went all out for the celebratory occasion, dressing to impress in triple threat leather. Settling on a white vintage leather racer jacket, accompanied with red and black detailing, a set of micro mini black shorts, a classic white ribbed tank top and a pair of statement red leather knee-high boots, Sydney was the epitome of trackside-cool.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney was all smiles to watch the race in Arizona

To accessorise the high-octane ensemble, she wore her newly-cut bob down with a middle parting, while a pair of wrap-around blue-toned sunglasses added just the right amount of Y2K energy.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney often posts about cars on her Instagram

If you’re a fan of Sydney's extracurricular interests, you’ll know that she feels more comfortable being trackside than she does swanning down a red carpet in naked gowns. The 28-year-old Hollywood heavyweight even showed off her love for fixing vintage cars on her dedicated TikTok account, @syd_garage.

Offering the perfect opportunity for the star to fuse her love for both industries, Ford called upon Sydney to become an ambassador and even co-design a workwear collection for them - now that's what we call iconic.

© MLB Photos via Getty Images The Euphoria actress is clearly in her mini shorts and boots era

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the only mini short and knee-high boot look Sydney’s sported in recent weeks. Just last week, she was seen spectating the Dodgers in the team's signature white and blue jersey, a pair of classic denim mini shorts and a low-cut white vest top and black cowboy boots.

Though we’ll never get tired of seeing Sydney dressed to the nines in a glamorous red carpet gown, it's refreshing to see her style laid-back looks that clearly nod to her roots.