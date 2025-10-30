Sydney Sweeney just wore a spectacular naked dress on the red carpet

When Sydney Sweeney steps onto the red carpet, everyone takes notice, ourselves very much included. The Christy actress appeared at Variety's Power of Women event in a shimmering silver masterpiece that captured the very essence of modern glamour.

Her gown of choice was a liquid metal creation that clung to her silhouette, and thanks to its sheer fabric, it was another win for the 'naked dress' red carpet takeover - one of 2025's most defining fashion trends, having been spotted on Kim Kardashian, Amelia Gray and Emily Ratajkowski.

Balancing sensuality with sophistication, Sydney's look was an absolute masterclass in confidence meets elegance.

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney at the Variety 2025 Power of Women event

The dress in question oozed classic Hollywood bombshell and was designed by Christian Cowan, from the designer's SS26 runway collection. The star teamed the look with EFFY jewellery, opting for delicate silver pieces to complement the sparkling number.

Sydney has been rocking her shorter locks for recent red carpet events, having recently gone for the chop. The softly curled bob with a gentle side part was the perfect companion to the show-stopping dress.

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney in Christian Cowan in Los Angeles

The naked dress has, without doubt, had an outstanding year. Spotted on the runways from Paris to New York, on the red carpet on every It-girl wanting a moment in the spotlight, and also on us regular folk who want to make an impression when we hit the town.

Today's naked dress is less about exposure and more about sneaky glimpses at what lies beneath. A sartorial tease, if you will, that we wouldn't recommend for family dinners, but is an absolutely exceptional choice for nights out.

© WireImage Sharon Stone and Sydney Sweeney

And Sydney is more than deserving of a moment hogging the spotlight. The actress has had an incredible year. Rising from the sky-high success of Euphoria, she held her own as the romantic lead in rom-com Anyone But You, alongside Glenn Powell, and the end of this year sees the release of Christy - her much-anticipated biopic project.

The film sees Sydney stepping into the world of boxing icon Christy Martin - a story of grit, reinvention and the pressure of perfection. Christy became America's most well-known female boxer in the 1990s, and we'll be first in line to catch the flick when it's released in the UK on November 28.