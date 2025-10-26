Sydney Sweeney just chopped off her signature long hair for a short bob

When it comes to beauty inspo, Sydney Sweeney is the gift that keeps on giving. The Euphoria actress constantly raises the bar when it comes to new hair colours, chic nail art and soft glam. Now, at the premiere of her upcoming biographical sports drama film, Christy, she debuted a hair transformation that no one saw coming. Sydney has officially joined the bob life and yes, we're still processing.

© Getty Images Sydney Sweeney attended the 2025 AFI FEST "Christy" premiere last night with a new bob

The actress has swapped her long, soft waves for a chin-grazing suede blonde bob, and it might just be her most surprising look to date. Revealed by her hairstylist Jacob Schwartz, the cut itself is a classic blunt bob that has an undone feel rather than anything too sharp like a micro bob. It also featured a centre parting and softly bumped ends which gave it a romantic, Old Hollywood feel. If we had to categorise it, this is the perfect example of a Parisian Bob. This style has become very popular this autumn with famous faces like Selena Gomez and Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty also making the leap.

© AFP via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney is known for her long blonde locks

According to celebrity hair stylist & founder of Melissa Salons, Melissa Timperley, bobs will continue to dominate this autumn, from sleek and sculpted to wild and windswept, and the Parisian finish is proving popular. "The PB bob is chic, nonchalant, and irresistibly cool - the new evolution of the classic French bob. Melissa tells H! Fashion: "Cut to graze the jawline with soft, piecey texture, it strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and undone charm. With a subtle fringe or face-framing ends, this style flatters the bone structure best worn tousled, it’s the ultimate haircut for those who want to look effortlessly polished with minimal styling."

As for the colour, it's a creamy, bleached suede blonde hue that dabbles between vanilla cream and a beachy beige - so perfect for the cooler months ahead. It's slightly lighter than the darker blonde she's been rocking in recent months. Of course, fans flocked to the comments to praise her shocking new look.

Considering Sydney is known for her long blonde hair, this chop feels very bold (and a move that’s guaranteed to spark a new hair movement). If you were waiting for a sign to go shorter and lighter this season, the It-girl's suede blonde bob might just be it.

A hair refresh this dramatic usually means there is a bigger shift is coming. There is no greater sign that Sydney is entering a new beauty era and can't wait to see what's next...