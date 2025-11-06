Jackie Apostel perfects Autumn party dressing in a backless Victoria Beckham gown

It’s been a big week for the Beckham family and all those in close proximity to the It-Brit empire. On Tuesday, David Beckham was honoured with a knighthood from King Charles for his services to sport and charity. And, like all Beckham family events, the whole clan makes it their mission to dress better than they ever have before.

To support the monumental once-in-a-lifetime accolade, close friends and family joined together to celebrate with a lavish dinner, Cruz’s 30-year-old girlfriend Jackie Apostel paying homage to her in-laws by wearing a stunning satin copper Victoria Beckham gown.

© @victoriabeckham VB shared a wholesome snap of her family

The glamorous dress in question seems to be custom-made by Victoria and her atelier for the occasion and features a plunging back, thigh-high slit up one side and a lavish gold chain halterneck design.

© @jackie.apostel Jackie shared a close up of her lavish gown on her stories

Jackie took to her Instagram stories to give love to her mother-in-law, sharing a snap with the caption “and just when i thought nothing could top the last dress @victoriabeckham. Thank you for this beauty.”

To accessorise the dreamy copper-toned gown, Jackie styled her occasionwear look with a black lacquer clutch bag and a simple black Cartier tank watch.

© @jackie.apostel Jackie and Cruz matching in autumn hues for the night

Elevating the look to all-new heights, she wore her brunette bob slicked back in a low bun and left her makeup natural and glowy with a touch of glossy lipstick.

Jackie and Cruz were the epitome of couple goals for the evening, Cruz matching his girlfriend's style energy in a hot chocolate brown toned velvet suit and matching bow-tie look. The couple snapped, sharing a wholesome moment at the lavish event.

© @jackie.apostel Jackie and Harper Beckham twinned in black for last months event

Despite her mother-in-law being one of the most notable names in the industry, Jackie’s style game is stronger than ever on its own. Last month, she was seen taking style cues from Margot Robbie in a seductive lace lingerie set, which she wore under a tailored suiting style, of course made by VB.

If you’re ever in need of a touch of occasionware outfit inspiration, Jackie Apostel’s Instagram is the place to go.