Jackie Apostel's retro polka dot bikini comes Beckham-approved
jackie apostel in white dress with a bun in bathroom

The model leaned into SS25's hottest trend for her latest look

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Despite their luxury style pedigree, even the Beckhams can’t escape the lure of the cycle of trends.

From Harper Beckham’s Pucci-infused summer wardrobe to Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Gen Z-approved sports shorts, the women of the family continue to toy with the most fashionable fads of the season. 

Now, the baton has been passed to Jackie Apostel, girlfriend of youngest Beckham brother, Cruz. The 29-year-old was pictured embracing her beau over the weekend, while the two enjoyed some time away from the London media circus in a mystery sun-drunk European location.

jackie apostel on polka dot bikini© @jackie.apostel
The musician championed SS25's hottest trend for her latest poolside look

During the holiday, the musician slipped into an eye-catching swimwear set, featuring a cream backdrop peppered with large red polka dots, a halterneck design and a modest yet modish boxer silhouette which she wore rolled down from the hips.

Polka dots have secured the number one spot for summer’s hottest trend, with the European style set embracing the retro design en masse. From midi skirts to backless dresses, the print has adorned the uniforms of cool-girls across the globe - including Kaia Gerber, Dua Lipa, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Rita Ora.

jackie apostel in polka dot bikini while hugging cruz beckham© @jackie.apostel
The couple embraced while on holiday

Jackie went makeup-free for the candid moment, letting her brunette tresses cascade down her back in a beachy, romantically waved style. A vibrant red manicure perfectly matched the palette of her poolside attire. 

Cruz comedically hid from the camera, burying his face into his cobalt blue football shirt, which was teamed with some apple green Adidas shirts featuring white racing stripes and a reflective sheen. 

Unsurprisingly, given his family’s history, Cruz has an extensive collection of retro football shirts - recently touching down in Miami in search of some vintage football shirts alongside his older brother Romeo. 

Using the opportunity to pay homage to his famous footballer father, Cruz scooped up a 2000-02 Manchester United home shirt from his dad’s era, complete with David’s iconic number seven on the back of the vibrant red piece. 

