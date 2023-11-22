Victoria Beckham's slinky red dress is on our winter wedding wishlist

Fashion designer and style muse Victoria Beckham has just put the most vibrant autumnal colourway onto our radars and we are utterly obsessed.

She took to Instagram to share that her eponymous fashion label has released a brand new 21-piece capsule collection with online retailer My Theresa.

“Excited to share my exclusive capsule with @mytheresa.com, inspired by some of my favourite silhouettes, with a signature ‘90s twist,” she said in a post, “The pieces are crafted to elongate, accentuate and elevate the body in a modern way, and the gorgeous jewel tones feel so perfect for this time of year!! Kisses xx”

Straying away for her usual muted toned agenda, Victoria posed in one of her stunning new pieces - the ‘Gathered Jersey Maxi Dress’ made from stretchy fabric, complete with shoulder pads for added structure, and flattering ruching across the body. The dress is ideal for winter wedding guests, who need to blend evening elegance with seasonal appropriate black tie wear.

This type of bodycon fit with relaxed draping from the hips down was a major trend during the AW23 fashion shows, from brands including Tove, Loewe, Paco Rabanne, Giorgio Armani and Givenchy.

“Radiant silks and satins draped to form the ultimate relaxed dress shape took precedence at several major shows,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin.

Doing what she does best, Victoria’s dress has also taken a fashionista and royal-adored trend of the season and given it an sophisticated, feminine touch.

Cerise comes from the French word for cherry and is defined as a ‘deep reddish pink colour’ according to HTML Color Codes.

Bold reds have been spotted on every fashionista this fall including Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh and Alexa Chung. Princess Kate also stepped out in the ultimate siren red high-street blazer and Queen Letizia of Spain donned a fiery red power suit.

If traffic-stopping red isn't the hue for you, take a leaf out of Victoria's book and opt for a vibrant, less harsh cerise number.