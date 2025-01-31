Jackie Apostel styles out lingerie for David Beckham's BOSS event - and the internet is divided

Whenever the Beckham clan attend an event, our attention is drawn to their sartorial agendas.

On Thursday night we received a sartorial masterclass from the stylish family who stepped out to support David at the BOSS One Premiere Party he hosted at Lightroom in London.

Alongside Cruz Beckham's new Seventies-style shaggy hairdo, it was his girlfriend Jackie Apostel who captured attention wearing lingerie as an outfit - and the internet is completely divided.

The singer, who is almost 10 years his senior, turned heads in a white tuxedo blazer and matching straight-leg trousers from Victoria Beckham's eponymous label. She simply layered it with the 'Lace Bra' in Poppy Red and matching 'Monogram Knickers,' with the waistband on show above her low-rise trousers.

© @davidbeckham Jackie Aposel (right) wore lingerie as a baselayer to David Beckham's BOSS One launch

Whilst fashion enthusiasts and Beckham fans alike expressed confusion at her daring look, the visible lingerie trend has been a fashion favourite over recent seasons.

From Lily James' visible bra on the red carpet to Hailey Bieber's sheer black Saint Laurent dress and almost every It-girl styling up lingerie at the 2022 CDFA Fashion Awards, the striking styling hack has become a go-to for creating a statement look.

© Neil Mockford Jackie and Cruz have been dating since 2024

Love it or loathe it, Jackie's outfit was infused with It-girl glamour...

Who is Jackie Apostel?

Jackie's official Spotify channel explains: "Jackie Apostel is a Brazilian/ German writer and producer. For some time she used to release songs as an artist, to get them heard and open doors for what she really wanted to do, which was craft songs behind the scenes and “give them a life bigger than what she could ever offer. She now writes for singers of all genres including Latin market heavy hitters, pop and hip hop and movie soundtracks. Jackie no longer releases songs as a singer, stating in 2019 that although she had fun with the creative and visual aspects of it, being an artist was never something she wanted or aimed for."