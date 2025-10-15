Jackie Apostel takes style notes from Margot Robbie in lace bra and high-rise underwear

Despite the current cooler temperatures, fashion’s beloved ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend seems to still be in full force amongst the A-List style goers. Recently proving that beauty really is pain when it comes to nailing an iconic outfit was Cruz Beckham’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

The German-Brazilian songwriter took to the red carpet of Victoria Beckham’s recent Netflix World premiere, loosely stealing Margot Robbie’s front row SS26 Chanel look.

© WireImage Jackie was joined by her boyfriend, Cruz, for the celebratory occasion

Donning a seriously chic ensemble that could only be from her mother-in-law's namesake fashion house, the It-girl oozed after-dark glamour in the chicest way. Sporting a boxy black tuxedo blazer and a pair of matching wide-leg trousers, the co-ord has VB’s signature style written all over it. To take the ensemble to all-new heights, Jackie layered a matching black lace bra and knicker set underneath, peaking out just enough to be intentionally seen.

© @jackie.apostel Jackie and Cruz celebrated after the premiere with a drink in London

To draw eyes to her sultry look, she added Victoria Beckham's ‘Perfume Bottle Necklace In Portofino'97’, a long chain style adorned with a mini pendant motif of her hit fragrance.

© @jackie.apostel Jackie and Harper Beckham twinned in black for the event

Cruz’s girlfriend wore her sharp French-girl bob straightened and in a slick middle parting, tucked behind her ears to allow all eyes to be on her impeccable face-card.

© @jackie.apostel Her pendant necklace completed the head-to-toe Victoria Beckham outfit perfectly

Though many of us fashion lovers thought the ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend was over and out for the year, Margot Robbie put those rumours to rest just a few weeks ago whilst sitting pretty next to Pedro Pascal at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.

© Corbis via Getty Images Margot's iconic blonde hair was left out in a tousled style

Wearing an itsy-bitsy bikini-style top underneath an unzipped navy blue workwear jacket and a pair of matching trousers, the Barbie actress redefined autumn dress codes with one laid-back look.

With party season on the horizon, opting for a comfortable, layering a luxe lingerie set underneath a comfortable, yet utterly chic co-ord is clearly It-Girl-approved.