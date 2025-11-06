Claudia Winkleman's style evolution: from TV darling to The Traitors icon

And so, Thursday evening marks the finale of Celebrity Traitors 2025 - and, sadly, the end of Claudia Winkleman’s impeccable wardrobe along with it. From personalised capes and fingerless gloves to chunky boots, statement knitwear, skinny jeans and, of course, her signature fringe - Claudia’s look was unmistakable. Since the beginning of her television journey, her style has been distinctive, and over the years focused on perfecting her signature look, rather than reinventing herself.

Her looks have always reflected the era, yet with her signature Claudia edge. In the late 90s/early 2000s, she opted for bright red carpet gowns, silky camisoles and the occasional pop of glitter. Whilst still effortlessly polished, it was not yet the sharp, monochromatic aesthetic that she’s now synonymous with.

© WireImage Claudia Winkleman's early 2000s consisted of pops of pattern and vibrant colours

Over time, Claudia began leaning into a more defined identity that has become instantly recognisable. Her glossy black hair and bold fringe became her signature, often paired with heavily lined eyes and a pared-back nude lip.

© Getty Images By 2014, her style had become more defined and understated

She shot to fame when she began her role as co-host of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 (the show she and Tess Daly announced their departure from in 2025). She had crafted a uniform that is cool and a little androgynous: think tailored black blazers, oversized shirts, tux jackets, and high-waisted trousers. Yet, she still leans into the glitz and glamour of the ballroom when presenting, wearing refined yet showstopping pieces that are still totally effortless, from cool-girl-coded brands like Nadine Merabi and Zara.

Today, her style has reached cult status, and her refusal to follow trends has made her a style icon in her own right. She puts the proof in the pudding that confidence, consistency, and crisp tailoring are the key to remaining on-trend.

© Laura Rose/Dave Benett/WireImage Thanks to her excellent style choices, she's become an unofficial style icon

H! Fashion’s editor (and The Traitors superfan perfectly summarised why she’s a certified fashion icon: “Claudia Winkleman is undoubtedly a style icon - did you notice how many people dressed in her signature look for Halloween this year? The blunt fringe is so unmistakably Claudia, and her locks are so shiny you could probably see your reflection in them.”

“I love how she leans into autumnal fashion, opting for humongous knits, capes (very Traitors) and chunky boots,” she continues. “Her clothing makes a statement, sure, but is also totally wearable, especially for stomping around town. And if anyone's going to convince me to wear lashings of smudged black eyeliner, it's Claudia for sure.”