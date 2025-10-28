Claudia Winkleman’s rare blonde look proves she can pull off any hair colour

It’s almost impossible to picture Claudia Winkleman without her jet-black hair and full fringe, as much a part of her as the dry wit and humour that make her one of Britain’s most recognisable presenters. But every so often, a photo or video resurfaces that stops us in our tracks: blonde Claudia. Yes, blonde. The TikTok video in question, taken long before herTraitors hosting days, shows the mother-of-three on a talk show stage with soft, honey locks and a bare forehead (we know, take a minute). It’s the polar opposite of her now iconic look - but it truly works.

In the clip from 1996, the British star looks unrecognisable as she gave candid dating advice. In the comments, fans were stunned by how "different" she looked and noted how she favours her mum, journalist Eve Pollard. Her shade of blonde back then is what we would call 'Lazy Girl Blonde' today.

A-List hairstylist and Jerome Russell Bblonde ambassador, Jason Collier, tells H! Fashion: "Lazy-Girl Blonde is best for natural blondes and light brunettes who want to lighten up without the commitment or upkeep of high-contrast regrowth over the summer. Because of the smudge technique, it flatters a wide range of skin tones, from golden to cool, depending on the blonde shades you choose. I love a prominent root smudge with soft champagne, honey blonde and creamy beige, but don't be afraid to tailor the look to suit you.

According to the stylist, the beauty of this hue really lies in its versatility and space for personalisation. He explains: "The smudged root allows for gradual grow-out, which means fewer touch-ups and more time between appointments. One of the biggest reasons Lazy-Girl Blonde is trending is that it’s easy to live with." Adding: "It means less time in the salon, less money spent on upkeep, and less stress about visible roots. Plus, it’s perfect for summer, when you want your hair to look effortlessly chic with minimal effort"

© Evening Standard/Shutterstock Claudia Winkleman's 1995 blonde look is so different to her signature hairstyle © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Wom Claudia Winkleman and her mum, Eve Pollard.

There is a lot of talk about Claudia's hair lately as she dazzles on screen for the celebrity version of the BBC gameshow. Her glossy jet-black bob remains an iconic focal point of her look. According to Ripe Hair & Beauty Insurance, experts reveal that Google searches around Claudia's hair have surged by 42% in the last week and 415% in the last month. Fans of the star are keen to know how to replicate her glass hair vibe.

All in all, this throwback image just highlights that even before her trademark fringe took over, Claudia has always made such effortlessly cool beauty choices. Blonde or brunette, she’s just a reminder that confidence, not colour, is what really makes a hairstyle iconic. We're here for it!