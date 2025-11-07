Hailey Bieber’s holiday wardrobe consists of naked dresses and itsy bitsy bikinis

While most of us are spending our nights cosied up on the couch under blankets and days walking around the city wrapped up warm in knitted jumpers, Hailey Bieber is doing the complete opposite.

In case you missed the news, the world's most famous girl group recently jet set from Calabasas to the Grenadines for Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday bash, and of course, their enviable wardrobes came with them.

Accompanying Hailey on her travels was a selection of statement looks, including an itsy-bitsy string bikini wardrobe and a sheer black dress.

In a new Instagram carousel, posted to her account on Thursday night, the Rhode founder let fans in on the behind-the-scenes of their lavish getaway, whilst also highlighting exactly why she’s deemed one of the world's most notable it-girls.

© @haileybieber Hailey's simple green bikini was accented with a complementing lilac bandana

Posing for a pre-swim snap, Hailey can be seen posing in a green string bikini, adorned with the number ‘7’ printed in yellow on the back of her bottoms and a lilac bandana worn around her head.

© @haileybieber Hailey shares one son with her husband Justin

In another photo, the mother of one showed off her physique in a similar swimwear style, this time in classic black.

© @lilbieber Justin and Hailey have been married for seven years

Hailey’s musician husband, Justin Bieber, was also in attendance for the trip, the Stay singer sharing a wholesome snap to his own Instagram of the pair kissing. In the photo, Hailey leaned into fashion's beloved ‘naked dress trend,’ styling a sheer black maxi over a pair of simple black underwear.

© @haileybieber The new collection launches on the 12th of November

Hailey’s new snaps come just days after she announced an exciting new product venture for her beauty empire, Rhode. Spotted in a latex button-up jacket, black underwear, sunglasses and a pair of slingback pumps, Hailey announced her ‘Birthday Edit 2025’ collection. In an official press release from the brand, the capsule, which features a new oversized Bubble Bag - a slouchy makeup bag that will fit all your makeup essentials, original Peptide Lip Tints in limited edition scents and a few Rhode essentials for Founder Hailey Bieber’s birthday month.

For many of us, swimwear is the last thing on our mind at the moment, but if you’re one of the lucky ones who are planning a winter sun holiday, rest assured, Hailey’s holiday wardrobe reigns supreme on all accounts.