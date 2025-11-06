Kylie Jenner holds on to summer in two animal print itsy bitsy bikinis

While the rest of the northern hemisphere delves deep into their knitwear drawer for a cosy layer, get their fluffy coats out of storage and bids farewell to open-toed footwear options, Kylie Jenner is doing the opposite.

In case you missed it, Kendall Jenner rang in her 30th year around the sun on Monday, and of course celebrated in style by inviting her famous family and ever more famous friends to a private beach island in the Grenadines.

Like any beachside holiday, the whole guest list packed for sunshine, and Kylie brought her iconic itsy bitsy bikini collection out of retirement for just a few days.

Posting to her Instagram on Wednesday, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister shared a selection of wholesome snaps with the caption: “we love you kenny butt.” Included in the mix were not one, but two animal print string bikinis.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's swimwear wardrobe is utterly elite

The first was a brown-toned cheetah print option, which featured a classic halterneck tie and string hip fastening detailing.

© @kyliejenner Kylie loves a bold print

Next on the list was a black and white zebra print option from cult favourite fashion brand, The Attico. The scoop neck design was made complete thanks to the matching cover-up she wore around her hips, turning the whole look into a sea of zebra print delight.

Kendall’s 30th birthday bash was not one to fly under the radar, falling on the same day as this year's CFDA Awards, which both Kendall and Kylie would usually be in attendance for. Kendall’s BFF Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin also forgoed their invite to the event to live it up large with Kendall.

© @kyliejenner Name a more iconic girl group?

In a wholesome girls group picture shared by Kylie, Hailey can be seen taking animal print style cues from the Kylie Cosmetics founder, styling a simple leopard print slip mini dress.

The summer season might well and truly be over and out, but according to Kylie (and Hailey) animal prints are still very much on trend.