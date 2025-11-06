Hailey Bieber makes a surprising Rhode announcement in lingerie set and latex

Hailey Bieber has once again proven that no one makes a beauty announcement quite like her. The cosmetics founder took to Instagram to tease a new Rhode launch ahead of her birthday on the 22 November - but this time with a sultry twist. In the newly released Instagram images, Hailey lounged across crisp white sheets wearing an itsy black lingerie set with a latex leather jacket on top, clutching a black pillow makeup bag embroidered with the Rhode logo. In the caption, she hinted at “birthday essentials” arriving on 11 November, hinting at the new limited-edition collection.

As always, her beauty look was effortlessly gorgeous. Justin Bieber's wife's skin had a stunning glow with her signature dewy finish (which we're sure is thanks to her own Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid or Barrier Repair Cream,) and her signature nude glossy lip. Her wavy, chestnut brown hair just added the finishing touch to her sleek yet effortless vibe.

© Courtesy of Rhode Hailey Bieber stuns for her upcoming Rhode Birthday Edit release

In the official press release, the brand said: "Rhode has announced the launch of the Birthday Edit 2025, a new collection of rhode essentials for Founder Hailey Bieber’s birthday month." If you're wondering what items will be featured in the new celebratory release, it will include some cult products. From the signature scented Peptide Lip Tints to a new oversized Bubble Bag (a slouchy makeup bag that will fit all your makeup essentials.) They added: "The four original Peptide Lip Tints, ribbon, toast, raspberry jelly and espresso, will now be offered in limited edition scents. However, the nourishing lip tint is the same formula customers know and love."

© Courtesy of Rhode Hailey Bieber shows off the new Rhode Snap-On Lip Case

For fans who loved the original viral Lip Case, the beauty founder has also released a new iteration with a fresh new design. The new Snap-on Lip Case is now reimagined with MagSafe technology. The press release noted: "This versatile accessory is compact, lightweight, and effortlessly snaps on and off all while holding your Lip Tint or Treatment." They continued: "The Snap-On Lip Case works with all MagSafe compatible iPhone models and cases, and will be available in Black (limited edition), White (limited edition), and Gray (core collection)."

Wondering when you can get your hands on this exciting new launch? The Birthday Edit will be available to purchase on Thursday, November 12th exclusively at rhodeskin.com. You heard it here first...