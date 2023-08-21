Hailey Bieber pays tribute to the Women's World Cup in the chicest sports outfit

It’s a Monday more blue than ever for those of us in England, after the awe-inspiring Lionesses lost out on winning their first World Cup trophy yesterday in a 1-0 defeat to Spain.

Though red is perhaps not the colour we are party to wearing right now thanks to our European neighbours, Hailey Bieber’s lesson in sportswear chic is not to be missed. The 26-year-old shared Instagram images over the weekend in a head-to-toe red ensemble, showing us how to wear a vintage sports shirt with heels whilst giving this summer’s 'tomato girl' trend an athleisure makeover.

Hailey Bieber shared the outfit to her Instagram

Justin Bieber’s wife has a penchant for elevated athleisure, often excelling at the street style game in Princess Diana-approved outfits. She gave her signature style a makeover for the weekend's main event, and we're utterly obsessed.

The beauty entrepreneur shared an Instagram dump of snippets from her life lately, which naturally included a slew of impeccable outfits. One of said looks was a red and gold v-neck sports style shirt, with matching short-shorts peeking through just below the hem of her top. She completed the look with a pair of black mules (which gave the illusion of endless legs), gold statement earrings and a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

Red is undoubtedly the colour of the late summer season, with fashionistas from Florence Pugh to Alexa Chung wearing rouge hues on repeat, in accordance with TikTok's beloved 'Tomato Girl' trend.

What is the Tomato Girl aesthetic?

The hashtag #tomatogirls currently has 21 million views on TikTok. It doesn't actually have anything to do with the fruit (though a tomato girl might be found picking up some fresh tomatoes from a farmers market in Venice), but there are plenty of red hues involved. Think Italian summer weather, feminine dresses adorned with cherries or rose-print, ruffles, blushed sun-kissed skin, and bandanas.

Hailey took the aesthetic and made it her own, naming it a 'strawberry girl summer' instead. Once again she's put her own spin on a cult-adored trend and we can't enough.