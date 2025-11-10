Cynthia Erivo wows in PVC at the 'Wicked: For Good' London premiere

As the world eagerly awaits for the second instalment of the Wicked film adaptation to be released, the stars of the show have been serving up major fashion moments to keep us all entertained until the movie launch date on November 21.

Monday, November 10, saw the premiere of Wicked: For Good at London's Cineworld in Leicester Square, and Cynthia Erivo once again delivered a true sartorial spectacle with her showstopping look.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked: For Good" Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square

She dramatically stepped out from behind closed doors, hand in hand with Ariana Grande, surrounded by sparklers. She exuded futuristic glamour in a sculptural navy bustier gown featuring a glossy, PVC-style structured halter neckline with matching sleeves, a dramatic a-line skirt and a chunky belt that cinched her waist. She finished the ensemble with red carpet-worthy, dazzling drop earrings, her signature showstopping manicure, and statement rings.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images She stunned in a navy dress with PVC accents

Cynthia Wicked: For Good press tour outfits have been nothing short of a masterclass in 'tour'drobe dressing. For the first instalment of the film, she leaned into her character Elphaba's signature green hues. This time? She's gone straight for sleek, high-drama sophistication, and we can't get enough.

See below some of her best outfits of this press tour so far...

© GC Images Double Denim, London Ahead of the London premiere Cynthia stepped out in her hometown ahead of the red carpet event doubling down on denim, wearing the coolest oversized jeans and jacket set, complete with an abstract graffiti design.



© Getty Images Jean Paul Gaultier, São Paulo For the Brazillian premiere, she stunned in a grey crop top featuring a daring cut-out, shoulder padding and a high neck, paired with a matching peplum maxi skirt.