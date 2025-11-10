Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cynthia Erivo wows in PVC at the 'Wicked: For Good' London premiere
Subscribe
Cynthia Erivo wows in PVC at the 'Wicked: For Good' London premiere

Cynthia Erivo wows in PVC at the 'Wicked: For Good' London premiere

The actress, who plays Elphaba, stepped out in style with her co-star Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo attends the "Wicked: For Good" European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square on November 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
7 minutes ago
Share this:

As the world eagerly awaits for the second instalment of the Wicked film adaptation to be released, the stars of the show have been serving up major fashion moments to keep us all entertained until the movie launch date on November 21.

Monday, November 10, saw the premiere of Wicked: For Good at London's Cineworld in Leicester Square, and Cynthia Erivo once again delivered a true sartorial spectacle with her showstopping look. 

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked: For Good" European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square on November 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked: For Good" Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square

She dramatically stepped out from behind closed doors, hand in hand with Ariana Grande, surrounded by sparklers. She exuded futuristic glamour in a sculptural navy bustier gown featuring a glossy, PVC-style structured halter neckline with matching sleeves, a dramatic a-line skirt and a chunky belt that cinched her waist. She finished the ensemble with red carpet-worthy, dazzling drop earrings, her signature showstopping manicure, and statement rings.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked: For Good" European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square on November 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
She stunned in a navy dress with PVC accents

Cynthia Wicked: For Good press tour outfits have been nothing short of a masterclass in 'tour'drobe dressing. For the first instalment of the film, she leaned into her character Elphaba's signature green hues. This time? She's gone straight for sleek, high-drama sophistication, and we can't get enough.

See below some of her best outfits of this press tour so far...

Cynthia Erivo at BBC Radio Studios promoting new movie 'Wicked: For Good' on November 10, 2025 in London, England© GC Images

Double Denim, London

Ahead of the London premiere Cynthia stepped out in her hometown ahead of the red carpet event doubling down on denim, wearing the coolest oversized jeans and jacket set, complete with an abstract graffiti design.

Cynthia Erivo during the red carpet for the movie "Wicked: For Good" at SUHAI Music Hall on November 4, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier, São Paulo

For the Brazillian premiere, she stunned in a grey crop top featuring a daring cut-out, shoulder padding and a high neck, paired with a matching peplum maxi skirt.

Cynthia Erivo at WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT© Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Image

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

This velvet jacket by Mugler ishonestly what dreams are made of. Paired with the emerald choker from Marli? *chefs kiss*

Other Topics
More Culture
See more
Read More