Kim Kardashian takes her mind off bar exam disappointment in itsy bitsy bikini and bandana

Kim Kardashian is nothing if not a very ambitious soul. This year alone, she has taken to the screen in All's Fair, a legal drama by Ryan Murphy in which Kim stars alongside a glittering cast including Hollywood legend Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson.

The mother of four is also pursuing an IRL legal career - and took the bar exam back in July. Sadly, she reported on her Instagram stories that she hadn't passed this time around, but it certainly hasn't deterred her. "Well... I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," Kim wrote. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination." Inspiring stuff.

Luckily, the fashion icon has had lots of lovely distractions in recent weeks, including the 30th birthday of her little sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner, back on November 3.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian in her incredible bikini

The family went on a sumptuous holiday to celebrate, and Kim finally shared her snaps of the luxurious break, and we are big fans of her beachwear of choice.

Kim opted for a studded triangle bikini in a dark charcoal shade, teamed with a soft grey bandana (very Y2k) and matching sarong wrapped around her waist.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian and her huge sunnies

She also opted for an absolutely enormous pair of sunglasses to tie the whole early 00s-inspired look together. Joining Kim and Kendall on the tropical island was little sister Kylie Jenner, who also posted some gorgeous snaps from the celebrations.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner in a Dior bikini

And that's not all that's going on in the Kardashian-Jenner household. Matriarch Kris Jenner recently celebrated her 70th birthday with an epic party at Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills home, where guests included none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber and Mariah Carey.

Let's face it, it's never a quiet day when you're part of the Kardashian clan.