Cynthia Erivo rocks double denim ahead of Wicked: For Good, London premiere

Wicked fans, rejoice, as the countdown to the second instalment of the hit film series is just over a week away. Wicked: For Good has had fans in a chokehold ever since the first movie came to an end, and rightfully so.

Ahead of the silver screen motion picture, debuting in cinemas on November 21st, the cast is currently on official press tour business in London, ahead of the UK premiere later tonight.

Spotted walking the city streets in the coolest double denim ensemble earlier this morning was the Wicked Witch of the West, Cynthia Erivo.

© GC Images The double denim look is a fun twist on classic street-style

Snapped, leaving the BBC Radio Studios, Cynthia opted for an utterly chic, oversized black denim baggy trousers and matching jacket co-ord from Loewe. The casual combination was far from your regular matching moment, both the jacket and trousers covered in colored doodle cat drawings and scripture to look like graffiti.

The cool-girl Loewe look is from the brand's upcoming Spring Summer 2026 pre-collection, in collaboration with British artist Louis Wain, who is known as ‘The Man Who Drew Cats'.

© GC Images Cynthia's look is both cool and cosy

She styled the statement twin-set over a classic black longsleeve, which came complete with thumb holes to keep her warm on a gloomy British day.

© GC Images Cynthia is known in the beauty sphere for her intricate, long manicures

In true Cynthia style, her manicure added an extra level of glamour to the street style look. Her two-inch-long talons painted with purple and blue floral designs.

For accessories, the 38-year-old actress and singer wore a set of chunky gold hoop earrings, the ultimate compliment to accompany her trendy studded ear stack.

Cynthia’s laidback look comes just hours before she slips into something more red-carpet appropriate, alongside her co-stars Ariana Grande and ‘2025’s Sexiest Man Alive’ Jonathan Bailey. If our calculations are correct, the London premiere will see all involved sporting something lavish on the red carpet, and our fashion-obsessed selves simply can’t wait.