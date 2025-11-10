Ariana Grande shocks fans in an Elphaba-approved gown at the European Premiere of Wicked: For Good

It’s an ultra glamorous night in London this evening as the star-studded cast of Wicked: For Good descend on the red carpet to celebrate the European Premiere.

It of course, wouldn’t be a Wicked occasion without the leading ladies, both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, dressing to impress in equally swoonworthy ensembles.

Ariana, who plays the part of 'Glinda the Good', decided to shock fans in a not-so-Glinda-coded gown, as her character is known for sporting shades of baby pink and dusty blue. Instead, she clearly took style cues from her co-star, Cynthia who plays Elphaba (aka The Wicked Witch of the West) who wears all black.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Ariana looked like a Disney princess in her shimmery black gown

Donning a lavish, one-shoulder gown, complete with a voluminous tiered skirt and ruffled hem, covered in shimmering black paillettes, Ariana took fashion’s classic black dress code to all new heights.

The glamorous gown fitted the 32-year-old like a glove, the boned bodice shaping her petite figure perfectly.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Ariana Grande's features were elevated with natural makeup

For hair, the Rem Beauty founder wore her newly dyed brunette locks back in a slick ballerina bun, her side parting sleek and edges layed around her hairline in a swooping motion.

Makeup-wise, Ariana kept her porcelain complexion natural, while a sharp contour chiselled her cheekbones. On her eyes, she donned her signature black winged liner look, accompanied by fluttering false lashes. A touch of pink blush gave warmth to her skin, while a lick of rosy lipstick tied the whole look together.

Allowing all emphasis to be on her extravagant princess dress, she wore a simple set of diamond studs in her ears and a dazzling diamond choker necklace with teardrop pendants around her neck.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Cynthia and Ariana shared a wholesome moment at the event

The singer, songwriter, actress and entrepreneur was in good company for the celebratory event, joined by co-stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Jeff Goldblum. Of course, her best friend and colleague, Cynthia, was also dressed to the nines in a strapless navy dress, elevated with black patent sleeves and a leather belt.

Fans of Wicked have been waiting for the second film to come out ever since the credits rolled during the first silver screen flick. The official release date in the UK is November 21st, falling on a Friday, so die-hard fans can make an event of it.