Kylie Jenner just redefined the classic 'Little Black Dress'

Every style lover knows just how pivotal the Little Black Dress is in a fashion obsessive's wardrobe, including the fashion elite. The humble LBD dates back to the 1920s when Coco Chanel revolutionised women’s fashion by introducing a simple black sheath dress. Now, almost 100 years later, the timeless classic remains a favourite in the wardrobes of many, styled on repeat for red carpets, date-night dinners, office occasions and everything in between.

Proving just how far the style has come in recent years and putting her own sultry twist on the cult favourite silhouette is none other than Miss Kylie Jenner.

© @kyliejenner The micro mini is perfect for party season and beyond

Teasing the new Holiday Collection under namesake fashion label, Khy, Kylie showed off the brand's newest micro mini black dress in a poolside photoshoot.

© @kyliejenner The new dress champions major side-boob style

Far from your regular slim-fitting mini, Kylie’s design features a plunging open back with a one-shoulder design, creating an ultra sculpted silhouette.

© @kyliejenner The mini would also look great with a boxy blazer and knee-high boots

The youngest Jenner sister proved just how versatile a LBD can be, styling her version with a simple satin open-toe pump adorned with black fluff trim, a fresh blowout and a full face of glam.

© @kyliejenner Wearing a coat with nothing underneath is how the cool-girls are styling things this season © @kyliejenner Kylie is making plunging open-back detailing a trend for AW25

On Tuesday, the mother of two announced the new collection news to the world, showing off a selection of the upcoming drop. Included in the occasionwear edit was an oversized faux fur animal coat, which Kylie wore with nothing underneath, a bustier corset top and matching silky shorts, the ultimate naked dressing lacegown and a plunging backless white dress.

Ever since the brand launched back in 2022, cult fans of both Kylie and her style have swooned over every drop. Described on the website as aiming to: “redefine the modern wardrobe” while also seamlessly blending “luxury with everyday style” the world of Khy is for every it-girl around the globe who wants to look effortlessly cool.