Queen Letizia's Barbie-pink Chinese state visit wardrobe is a lesson in wearing colour in Autumn

Aside from being the Queen of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain is also the Queen of effortless royal style. The 53-year-old style icon is known in the fashion sphere for many reasons, especially her love for pairing high street finds with decadent designer pieces.

Currently on a three-day-long state visit in Beijing, China, the mother of two proved the power of styling pink for gloomy autumn days in not one, but two vibrantly hued ensembles.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia wore the designer coat to attend the ceremony with her husband, King Felipe VI

Spotted attending a wreath-laying ceremony at Tiananmen Square on Wednesday morning, Letizia opted for an ultra chic longline grey coat, adorned with embroidered pink flowers from Carolina Herrera.

© Getty Images Her vibrant scarf added an extra element of pink to the look

The statement outerwear option was made all the more stylish thanks to the addition of a bubblegum pink scarf wrapped around her neck, and a pair of blush-toned slingback kitten heels.

© Getty Images The vibrant tweed dress is perfect for AW25

Keeping on theme with her love for the joyful colourway, on Tuesday, she was seen at a cultural event marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of Spanish poet Antonio Machado in a hot pink tweed midi dress.

© Getty Images To complete the look, she added a touch of rosy eyeshadow to her lids

As for her accessories, the royal turned to her favourite designer, Carolina Herrera, once again, pairing the brand's 'Victoria Insignia Satchel Bag’ in black leather with her Elle Woods-approved look. She also added a set of simple pointed-toe kitten heel pumps to tie everything together.

Never one to shy away from a bold colourpop, Queen Letizia’s state visit wardrobe is a case in point for why wearing vibrant hues in Autumn is so infectious. Just because the weather is grey, it doesn’t mean your outfits have to be too.

Letizia’s plush cashmere coat look marks the second day of the three-day tour, and if our calculations are correct, it’s highly likely that her suitcase is filled to the brim with equally as swoonworthy looks in various tones of rose. Watch this space to see what day three might bring for the Spanish royal.