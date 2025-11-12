Demi Moore proves you can wear the 'naked dress' trend at any age

Arguably, the most trending aesthetic in the fashion sphere right now is the sultry naked dress trend, and by the looks of things, it's not going anywhere anytime soon. From Margot Robbie's fully crystal-encrusted Armani Privé gown, to Chloe Kelly's see-through chainmail maxi and almost every ensemble Kim Kardashian has worn on the All’s Fair press tour, completely sheer dresses are having a major moment amongst the A-List elite.

The latest Hollywood heavyweight to adopt the daring trend on the world stage and prove that age has no factor on the audacious occasionwear look is none other than The Substance actress, Demi Moore.

© FilmMagic Demi's luxe lace look is the epitome of festive dressing

Stepping out on the red carpet for the premiere of Season 2 of her hit drama series Landman, Demi turned heads in a glamorous Gucci gown, made completely from sheer black lace fabric.

© FilmMagic The longsleeve gown fitted the actress like a glove

The decedent dress in question not only featured a see-through element, but also a plunging neckline accent, taking the whole look to all new sultry heights. The 63-year-old star oozed effortless elegance for the night, looking more confident than ever in the designer frock.

© FilmMagic Demi was all smiles for the celebratory occasion

To complement the ensemble, she wore her long brunette locks down in a middle parting and accessorised with a pair of lavish diamond drop earrings. Demi isn’t the only famed face proving that the sheer aesthetic is far from ageist. The queen of sleek tailoring, Victoria Beckham, was seen sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram story on Monday, showing off the all-black look she donned to attend Holly Ramsay’s bachelorette party.

© Instagram Victoria and Tana have been friends for 25 years

For the celebratory occasion, VB wore the ‘Basque Midi Skirt’ from her namesake label, a sculpted skirt which features sheer organza accented with floral appliques, overlaying a micro mini skirt. The 51-year-old former Spice Girl styled the skirt with a plunging silk shirt and structured tuxedo-esque blazer.

Though we’re firm believers in wearing whatever you want at any age, Demi and Victoria have proved just how chic a daring aesthetic can be when styled right.