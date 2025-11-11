Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner's sultry autumn wardrobe consists of plunging side cut-outs, sheer dresses and leopard print coats
Subscribe
Kylie Jenner's sultry autumn wardrobe consists of plunging side cut-outs, sheer dresses and leopard print coats

Kylie Jenner's sultry autumn wardrobe consists of side cut-outs, sheer dresses and leopard print coats

Amid break-up rumours with Timothée Chalamet, the youngest Jenner sister launches her most sultry Khy collection to date

Kylie Jenner poses in a red dress © @kyliejenner
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again - If we were to have access to any A-Lister in the world's wardrobe, Kylie Jenner’s would be up there on the list. From her extensive Birkin collection to her collection of custom-made gowns, fresh off the runway Miu Miu selects, and everything she’s stolen from her sister Kim’s closet, the youngest Jenner sister is ripe with cultivated wardrobe heroes. 

Growing up surrounded by four ever-so-stylish sisters, it was only time before she took things into her own hands, launching her own namesake fashion label, Khy, back in 2023. Thankfully for fans of the cult-favourite, design-led fashion empire, she’s just announced the launch of her newest autumn/winter collection, and it's filled with party-perfect ensembles. 

Sharing on her Instagram account a selection of grid posts from the new campaign collection, which is titled ‘The Holiday Shop’, Kylie took it upon herself to model the self-designed capsule. 

Kylie Jenner poses in a backless white dress on her Instagram© @kyliejenner
Kylie is making plunging open-back detailing a trend for AW25

In one carousel, the 28-year-old mother of one can be found championing a simple, yet sleek white maxi dress, complete with an ultra-low plunging back and equally revealing side panels. 

Kylie Jenner poses in an animal print faux fur coat© @kyliejenner
Wearing a coat with nothing underneath is how the cool-girls are styling things this season

Next on the list, and one that fans gushed about in the comment section, was a structured oversized cheetah print faux fur coat, which she wore the cool-girl way by styling nothing underneath. Khloe, Kylie's older sister, chimed in to give her two cents, saying: “I am living and breathing for this jacket.” 

A model poses in a black lace dress© @kyliejenner
This lace dress perfects the 'naked dress' trend
A model poses in a animal print corset top© @kyliejenner
Kylie's love for animal print lives on in the new collection

Also included in the collection is a showstopping, fully sheer, long sleeve lace gown in both baby pink and black, a bustier animal print bustier corset and matching short co-ord and a simple Victoria Beckham-approved black slip dress with an open back. 

The whole product selection for the new range is perfect for the festive season ahead, and will officially drop on the brand's website on Thursday, November 13th. If our calculations are correct, and they usually are, the whole collection will likely be sold out in a matter of minutes, so if you’re wanting to secure something for yourself, talk to HR about taking a sick day…

Other Topics
More Culture
See more
Read More