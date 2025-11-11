Kylie Jenner's sultry autumn wardrobe consists of side cut-outs, sheer dresses and leopard print coats

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again - If we were to have access to any A-Lister in the world's wardrobe, Kylie Jenner’s would be up there on the list. From her extensive Birkin collection to her collection of custom-made gowns, fresh off the runway Miu Miu selects, and everything she’s stolen from her sister Kim’s closet, the youngest Jenner sister is ripe with cultivated wardrobe heroes.

Growing up surrounded by four ever-so-stylish sisters, it was only time before she took things into her own hands, launching her own namesake fashion label, Khy, back in 2023. Thankfully for fans of the cult-favourite, design-led fashion empire, she’s just announced the launch of her newest autumn/winter collection, and it's filled with party-perfect ensembles.

Sharing on her Instagram account a selection of grid posts from the new campaign collection, which is titled ‘The Holiday Shop’, Kylie took it upon herself to model the self-designed capsule.

© @kyliejenner Kylie is making plunging open-back detailing a trend for AW25

In one carousel, the 28-year-old mother of one can be found championing a simple, yet sleek white maxi dress, complete with an ultra-low plunging back and equally revealing side panels.

© @kyliejenner Wearing a coat with nothing underneath is how the cool-girls are styling things this season

Next on the list, and one that fans gushed about in the comment section, was a structured oversized cheetah print faux fur coat, which she wore the cool-girl way by styling nothing underneath. Khloe, Kylie's older sister, chimed in to give her two cents, saying: “I am living and breathing for this jacket.”

© @kyliejenner This lace dress perfects the 'naked dress' trend © @kyliejenner Kylie's love for animal print lives on in the new collection

Also included in the collection is a showstopping, fully sheer, long sleeve lace gown in both baby pink and black, a bustier animal print bustier corset and matching short co-ord and a simple Victoria Beckham-approved black slip dress with an open back.

The whole product selection for the new range is perfect for the festive season ahead, and will officially drop on the brand's website on Thursday, November 13th. If our calculations are correct, and they usually are, the whole collection will likely be sold out in a matter of minutes, so if you’re wanting to secure something for yourself, talk to HR about taking a sick day…