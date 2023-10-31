Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are style opposites in daring Halloween corsets

Once again the fashion set has outdone itself with the most incredible costumes this Halloween, with many sporting more than one look.

From Paris Hilton as Britney Spears' flight attendant in the Toxic music video, to Emily Ratajkowski as Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian as… her sister Kim Kardashian - the versatility, creativity and effort put into each outfit is nothing short of incredible.

Kendall Jenner already wowed us this weekend with her first costume of the year, when she stepped out for a party in LA opting for understated elegance by recreating a Marylin Monroe photoshoot from 1953 (it was giving ‘quiet luxury’ but make it Halloween).

Just in time for October 31, the supermodel and her sister Kylie proved their fashion prowess and dressed as Sugar and Spice from the 1995 Batman Forever movie, and considering they've both hopped aboard the quiet luxury train this year, we’re obsessed with how incredibly well they execute the character's completely opposite style agendas.

Kendall dressed as Sugar, played by Drew Barrymore in the movie, and wore an ethereal ivory satin corset with a strapless neckline, cut-outs down the torso and a ribbon tie waist that oozed lingerie balletcore.

A sheer robe with cream fringing, white lace stockings and a blonde, tightly curled wig completed her angelic look.

Kylie on the other hand oozed gothic glam. She wore the coolest black plunge-neck corset with a silver trim and silver skulls across the body - the darkest way to wear metallics this season.

She paired it with leather gloves, a studded choker and this autumn’s cool-girl accessory: micronet tights.

The pièce de résistance to her look was a long black curly wig with fiery crimson red highlights. Fans were quick to point out her resemblance to global superstar Rosalía, and were completely in favour of her multicoloured tresses.

The stylish sisters' costumes were absolutely sugar, spice, and all things nice.