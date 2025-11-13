Charli XCX puts a goth-chic twist on the 'naked dress' trend for new Wuthering Heights track

It’s been a sad few months for Charli XCX fans as the Brat summer season officially came to a close. Thankfully, Charli stans can wipe away their lime green tears, because the newly married It-Brit is back with new music, and it's more mysterious, ethereal and darker than ever.

Last week, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram account to tease the upcoming release of her latest track, Home, made for Emerald Fennell’s much-anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.

Music fans obviously went crazy for the new Charli track, whilst fashion lovers couldn’t take their eyes off her emo-chic lace dress, which she wore in the official music video.

© @charli_xcx The ethereal dress featured glistening beaded floral detailing

In a selection of behind-the-scenes snaps posted to her social media on Wednesday, the wife of the 1975’s George Daniels showed off the all-black ‘naked dress’ in all its glory, giving style obsessives a close-up.

© @charli_xcx If you haven't watched the music video, scroll down and press play

Posing on a bed draped in cream lace sheets, Charli can be seen frolicking in nothing but bare feet and a frill-trimmed dress adorned with beaded flowers and a lace-corset ribbon accent on the front. The gilded gown in question leaned into the ‘under wear as outerwear’ aesthetic, Charli styling the sheer ensemble over a simple pair of high-waisted knickers.

© @charli_xcx The dreamy dress oozed goth-chic glamour

Leaning into the Morticia Addams-approved look, the 365 singer wore her long, dark curly brunette locks out in a voluminous style, adding extra length with a set of 3ft extensions.

Makeup-wise, she kept to her usual natural look, her dark features doing all the heavy lifting.

House is not only on her upcoming new album, but it’s also the first song from her soundtrack collaboration with Wuthering Heights and features a cameo from acclaimed Welsh musician John Cale. Set to be released next year, the adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel is already the talk of the town amongst film buffs, especially since Margot and Jacob were confirmed to play the lead roles.

In the lead-up to the film's release, it’s highly likely Charli will drop a selection of original tracks over the coming months, all of which will likely be paired with a high-fashion music video to go with.

Charli’s chokehold on the world lives on, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.