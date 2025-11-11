An ode to Jennifer Lopez's spectacular 'naked dress' collection

Let's face it, 2025 has been the year of the 'naked dress.' We've seen everyone from Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham sport peekaboo sheer layers. What was once seen as slightly scandalous has without doubt stormed into the mainstream. The trick lies in carefully placed embellishment and crafty layering to hint at what lies beneath without actually causing a national scandal (although who could forget Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori doing exactly that when she arrived at this year's Grammy Awards in a completely sheer mesh dress.

One person who has flown the flag for the 'naked dress' way ahead of its 2025 surge into popularity, is none other than global pop sensation J Lo. Jennifer Lopez has long been a fan of lace mesh dresses that offer a cheeky sartorial wink when she steps onto the red carpet. Trust Jenny From the Block to be one step ahead.

So we took a trip down memory lane, to remind ourselves of all the amazing sheer dresses she has worn to round up some inspiration for the season ahead as party season properly gets into gear.

Let's take a look at Jennifer Lopez's best ever 'naked dresses'...

© GC Images New York 2022 J Lo arrived to the premiere of Halftime back in 2022, during the Tribeca Film Festival wearing an incredible cut out black gown with saucy sheer panels by Tom Ford.



© FilmMagic Sundance Film Festival, 2025 Jennifer looked sensational at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in an utterly appropriate dress by Valdrin Sahiti complete with crystal webbed detail at the Sundance Film Festival.

© WireImage Met Gala, 2015 For the illustrious 2015 Met Gala the theme was 'China: Through the Looking Glass,' and J Lo opted for this number by Versace featuring hefty side cut outs.

© FilmMagic Billboard Latin Music Awards, 2015 Proving that J Lo sets the trends not follows them - in a sheer lace white jumpsuit way back in 2015 by Zuhair Murad (Kristen Stewart was also a fan.)

© WireImage Golden Globe Awards, 2013 Another gorgeous ensemble by Zuhair Murad worn for the 2013 Golden Globe awards, accessorised by classic Hollywood bombshell waves.

© FilmMagic Billboard Music Awards, 2015 Ooft, is it getting hot in here! Looking every bit a showgirl/goddess, J Lo turned up the heat for the Billboard Music Awards back in 2015 in a dress by Charbel Zoe.

© WireImage American Music Awards, 2011 For the American Music Awards way back in 2011, J Lo opted for a mesh gown with intricate black detail and thigh high split by - you guessed it - Zuhair Murad.