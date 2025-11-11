Skip to main contentSkip to footer
An ode to Jennifer Lopez's spectacular 'naked dress' collection
No one does sheer dressing and plunging necklines like pop icon JLo

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/WireImage)© WireImage
Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
2 minutes ago
Let's face it, 2025 has been the year of the 'naked dress.' We've seen everyone from Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham sport peekaboo sheer layers. What was once seen as slightly scandalous has without doubt stormed into the mainstream. The trick lies in carefully placed embellishment and crafty layering to hint at what lies beneath without actually causing a national scandal (although who could forget Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori doing exactly that when she arrived at this year's Grammy Awards in a completely sheer mesh dress. 

One person who has flown the flag for the 'naked dress' way ahead of its 2025 surge into popularity, is none other than global pop sensation J Lo. Jennifer Lopez has long been a fan of lace mesh dresses that offer a cheeky sartorial wink when she steps onto the red carpet. Trust Jenny From the Block to be one step ahead. 

So we took a trip down memory lane, to remind ourselves of all the amazing sheer dresses she has worn to round up some inspiration for the season ahead as party season properly gets into gear.

Let's take a look at Jennifer Lopez's best ever 'naked dresses'...

Jennifer Lopez stands on the pavement in New York in a black dress with sheer cut out panels and waves to the crowd© GC Images

New York 2022

J Lo arrived to the premiere of Halftime back in 2022, during the Tribeca Film Festival wearing an incredible cut out black gown with saucy sheer panels by Tom Ford. 

Jennifer Lopez wears a spider web print sheer dress with crystal detail and poses on the red carpet© FilmMagic

Sundance Film Festival, 2025

Jennifer looked sensational at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in an utterly appropriate dress by Valdrin Sahiti complete with crystal webbed detail at the Sundance Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez stands on the steps of the Met Gala in a red mesh dress with side cut outs, her hair slicked back and straight© WireImage

Met Gala, 2015

For the illustrious 2015 Met Gala the theme was 'China: Through the Looking Glass,' and J Lo opted for this number by Versace featuring hefty side cut outs. 

Jennifer Lopez wears a sheer white lace jumpsuit and poses with one hand on her hip© FilmMagic

Billboard Latin Music Awards, 2015

Proving that J Lo sets the trends not follows them - in a sheer lace white jumpsuit way back in 2015 by Zuhair Murad (Kristen Stewart was also a fan.) 

J Lo wears a nude mesh dress with white detail and smiles on the red carpet holding a silver clutch bag© WireImage

Golden Globe Awards, 2013

Another gorgeous ensemble by Zuhair Murad worn for the 2013 Golden Globe awards, accessorised by classic Hollywood bombshell waves.  

Jennifer Lopez poses in a crystal cut out mesh gown and holds a silver clutch bag© FilmMagic

Billboard Music Awards, 2015

Ooft, is it getting hot in here! Looking every bit a showgirl/goddess, J Lo turned up the heat for the Billboard Music Awards back in 2015 in a dress by Charbel Zoe.

Jennifer Lopez poses with an American Music Awards award in a black mesh dress with thigh split detail, her hair in a slick back bun© WireImage

American Music Awards, 2011

For the American Music Awards way back in 2011, J Lo opted for a mesh gown with intricate black detail and thigh high split by - you guessed it - Zuhair Murad. 

Jennifer Lopez wears a tropical print dress with plunging neckline and smiles on the red carpet© Getty Images

Grammy Awards, 2000

Of course, probably the most famous dress J Lo has ever sported has to be our last stop on this whirlwind tour. This Versace number (worn by Amber Valetta on its runway debut) certainly made its mark in fashion history. 

