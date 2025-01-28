North West joins Harper Beckham as Gen A’s most stylish fashion mogul

Forget about Gen Z, Generation Alpha is the new demographic on the style rise.

Leading the charge at just 11-years-old, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West is making it overtly clear just how influential the tween fashion scene is.

Spotted on Monday night out and about on a decadent sushi date with her mum Kim, North styled a bold street style outfit that would have Avril Lavigne clicking her platform combat boots together in glee.

© @kimkardashian Kim matched her daughters energy in a fluffy fringed coat

For the mother-daughter date, North styled a set of baggy cargo pants with a lace fringed skirt, an oversized Tyler the Creator graphic tee and a statement brown fluffy hat, while Kim took cues from her daughter and matched her Gen A offspring, pairing a fluffy lapel coat with heels and a Louis Vuitton bag.

© @kimkardashian North is not afraid of a bold statement

In the selection of snaps shared to the Skims founder’s Instagram, North also leaned into her Auntie Kylie's love for makeup, layering her long lashes with mascara in a vibrant shade of electric blue.

© Getty Late last year North was seen wearing Balenciaga's ‘Alaska Fur High Boots' from the brand's AW24 collection

Over the past year or so, North has become a household name. She's secured herself a placement on the cover of Interview Magazine, a lead role as young Simba in The Lion King at The Hollywood Bowl which, might we add, was complete with a custom made fluffy Erl costume and established a Tiktok account with 19.4m followers.

© Getty Harper loves a casual outfit accessorised with designer accents

North joins the likes of Victoria and David Beckham’s 13-year-old daughter Harper as part of the next It-Girl collective on the rise. Like North, Harper has been exposed to the full force of fashion since birth, thanks to her Spice Girl mother. Not only has she been sitting front row at her mother's fashion week shows since before she could walk, but she’s now often spotted styling herself in silky slip dresses and trainer combos on the city streets.

Generation Alpha ranges from people born between 2010 and 2024, an unfathomable age range to those of us who identify as millennials.

Despite their young age, it seems Gen A are the ones to watch and observe in the fashion sphere this year, especially those who hail from famous families.