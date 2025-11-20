Victoria Beckham schools us in how to style a boxy blazer for AW25

Sleek, chic, tailored fashion choices are Victoria Beckham’s bread and butter. Rarely seen in anything but structured suiting styles, silky slip dresses or cosy knit turtlenecks and wide leg trouser combos, the It-Brit designer is the Queen of effortless dressing.

A go-to style muse for those who favour quiet luxury in all forms, the former Spice Girl turned fashion aficionado recently shared a selection of snaps to her Instagram story, championing the humble boxy blazer.

Celebrating her best friends Kristina O'Neill and Laura Brown’s new book, All the Cool Girls Get Fired, at an intimate launch event in London on Wednesday night, the mother of four dressed for the occasion in a casual, yet elevated ensemble, schooling those in need on how to style the wardrobe essential.

© @victoriabeckham VB's look oozed cool-girl appeal

For her base layer, VB opted for a high-waisted leather pencil midi skirt in jet black with a simple scoop neck, tight-fitting top. To add an extra layer of both warmth and sophistication, she layered a boxy ‘Double Breasted Tailored Jacket In Blue-Grey Check’ from her namesake label, Victoria Beckham, over top.

Retailing online for £1,190, the checkered tailoring delight, made from 100% wool, was the ultimate style statement for a cold night in the British capital.

© @victoriabeckham VB was joined by her husband David for the night

To complete the look, she added a set of peep-toe heels in brown leather and wore her brunette locks out in her signature middle part style. For makeup, she called on the makeup arm of her Victoria Beckham empire to create her subtly smoky eye, chiselled cheekbones and glowing skin look.

© @victoriabeckham The whole evening was a family affair

Inside the celebratory event, VB was seen posing for wholesome pictures with her nearest and dearest, both her mother, Jackie Adams and her mother-in-law, Sandra Georgina West, in attendance.

Every fashion lover knows that no wardrobe is complete without a boxy blazer. Whether it's a clean black option, one adorned with beaded bedazzlements or a checker print option like Victoria's, the classic garment can easily elevate any look, as VB just proved.