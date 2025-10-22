Victoria Beckham wore the perfect pink outfit to spill the tea with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy

As of October 22nd, Victoria Beckham is officially a Call Her Daddy Podcast guest, joining the esteemed lineup of previous guests, which includes the likes of Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Demi Lovato, and, most recently, Kim Kardashian.

The British icon teased the genius promotional move on her Instagram story earlier this week, leaving fans of the chart-topping podcast weak at the knees.

Victoria took to her social media accounts to share the news, posting a selection of still photos of herself and Alex on set.

© @victoriabeckham VB's makeup was flawless for the show

For the occasion, the queen of tailored dressing and silky slip dresses opted for a more formal look to sit and chat. Opting for a full look from her namesake fashion brand, Victoria Beckham, the 51-year-old styled a blush pink long sleeve with a sleek grey suit-style pencil skirt and peep-toe heels.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria is by far one of the most iconic guests to appear on the podcast

Always one to dress to impress, VB looked utterly chic for the occasion, while Alex remained cosy and cute in a branded sweatsuit from her community and network company, Unwell.

© @victoriabeckham No matter the occasion, VB always steps out in a stylish look

Victoria captioned the post: “Thank you @alexandracooper for an incredible interview! I loved sitting down with you and am so excited for everyone to see the full episode! Xx Watch now on the official @callherdaddy YouTube” which garnered much interest in the comment section. One fan exclaimed, “That’s the best interview with a high profile celebrity on call her daddy!” while another said “My goodness Victoria you are so beautiful, inside and out.”

If you know Alex Cooper, you’ll know that she loves to take a deep dive into her guests' lives and ask the questions we’ve all been wondering. For Victoria, the content of the episode touches on her time in the Spice Girls, sneaking around with David in their early dating days, building her brand, and her lifelong quest to find herself. She also opens up about her brutal treatment in the press, being bullied as a child, and overcoming struggles with body image.

If you’re in need of an afternoon pick-me-up, run to your preferred streaming service and get the VB tea.