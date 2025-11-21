Hailey Bieber's backless leather birthday look is an emo-chic dream

Happy birthday wishes are in order for the It-Girl to rule all It-Girls, as on November 22nd, Hailey Bieber enters her 29th year around the sun.

In true A-list style, the birthday girl kicked off the celebrations with an intimate dinner party, hosted by her namesake beauty empire, Rhode.

© @haileybieber Hailey's Rhode events are known for being utterly chic and seriously coveted

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday night, the mother of one gave fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the event, which naturally included deep red-toned taper candles, dirty martinis and branded butter.

© @haileybieber Hailey also showed off her new lip gloss phone accessory and giant diamond wedding ring

It wouldn’t be a Hailey Bieber event without a lavish look to go with. To celebrate with her nearest and dearest Rhode family, the soon to be 29 year old opted for a luxe leather look. Styling a slim-fitting long sleeve top, complete with fringing accent up both arms and an open back with a lace-up corset-esque fastening. The sultry style was paired with a set of low-rise velvet trousers in jet-black.

© @haileybieber Hailey's cake for the evening was Marie Antoinette-approved

To elevate the pre-birthday ensemble, the wife of Justin Bieber styled her lush brunette locks up in a slick back side part bun, letting a chunky face-framing piece hang loose. Her makeup look for the night was obviously courtesy of her brand, Rhode. Channelling her usual naturally glowy face base and rosy blush cheeks, Hailey’s glam for the night oozed beauty-buff in more ways than one. To complement her flawless skin and match her outfit for the night, she settled on a subtle smoky eye with a lashing of mascara. She then called on her fan-favourite Peptide Lip Shape in a soft brown shade to layer on her lips.

© @haileybieber Hailey attended Kendall's 30th birthday in a simple green bikini and a complementary lilac bandana

If our calculations are correct (and they usually are), this is the first celebratory birthday event of many for the model and entrepreneur this coming weekend. When it comes to celebrations in her friend group, which includes the likes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Devon Lee Carlson and Bella Hadid, the girl squad does not do things in half. Earlier in the month, the famous friend group were seen living it up in the Grenadines to celebrate Kendall’s 30th, leaving fans in anticipation of when, what and where Hailey might spend her 29th.

Watch this space for all the details…