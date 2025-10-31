Hailey Bieber perfects cool-girl casual style in vintage jumper and jeans

Name a cooler off-duty model than the queen of street style herself, Hailey Bieber. The Los Angeles local is often seen stepping out onto the city streets with her husband Justin Bieber, bestie Kendall Jenner or riding solo en route to a pilates class, and each time she looks effortlessly chic.

The Rhode founder and mother of one has a cult fashion following for a reason, and more often than not, everything she seems to style instantly sells out and remains at the top of moodboards of the style-obsessed for months on end.

And her latest look is no different.

© GC Images Adding a designer handbag to any look instantly elevates it to all-new heights

Spotted out and about on Thursday afternoon, the 28-year-old perfects cool-girl dressing in the most low-key way. Pairing together a set of low-rise blue jeans with a vintage Christian Dior dark green crew neck jumper, Hailey made a strong case for casual-chic dressing.

If you know Hailey, you’ll know that the devil of all her looks lies in the detail. To spruce up her jeans and jumper combo, she slipped into her favourite leather thong kitten heel sandals from The Row, added a pair of sleek black sunglasses and carried a vintage bamboo handle Gucci bag in one hand.

© GC Images Hailey wore her jumper slightly cropped to reveal a sliver of midriff

Keeping on theme with the low-key look, she wore her warm bronde locks out in a simple middle part style.

© GC Images The all-black leather look oozed It-Girl-chic

In the past two weeks, Hailey has been seen on multiple occasions donning decedent outfit concoctions. Just a few days ago she was seen sporting a triple threat luxe leather look from Saint Laurent to receive the Beauty Innovator of the Year Award at the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards in New York.

© @haileybieber Hailey's all-black ensemble is perfect for the colder season

Just days before that, she shared a snap to her Instagram story wearing knee-high black kitten-heel boots, a leather pencil skirt and a simple black jumper.

If there ever was a human embodiment of ‘get a girl who can do both,’ Hailey Bieber is it.