Hailey Bieber sports sheer tights, knee-high boots and double tweed to touch down in London

After months of anticipation, British fans of Hailey Bieber's cult-favourite beauty brand Rhode can now shop till they drop as the empire has officially landed in Sephora stores nationwide and online.

To mark the monumental business extension, Hailey made her way across the pond to the Big Smoke to celebrate in utter style. Spotted styling a quintessential British tweed co-ord for a lavish launch night, Hailey perfected autumn dressing in the chicest way.

© @haileybieber Hailey's timeless ensemble is perfect for AW25

In a few snaps shared to her Instagram grid early on Tuesday morning, the mother of one showed off her London look. Opting for a lime green micro mini skirt and matching vest top from Chanel, Hailey oozed elegant sophistication as she posed with a Rhode-branded tea cup.

To elevate the look, she added a set of sheer black tights and a pair of leather knee-high heeled boots.

© @haileybieber Lime green could just be the colour of the season thanks to Hailey

Accessories-wise, Hailey kept things classy and minimal, donning a simple set of diamond stud earrings and her large-and-in-charge wedding ring on that finger.

© @haileybieber Hailey's go-to makeup look is always dewy and rosy

All eyes were, of course, on her glam for the night, with Justin Bieber's wife showing off a full face of skincare and makeup from her namesake beauty brand. Keeping things natural and glowy, Hailey added a touch of her Pocket Blush to the apples of her cheeks and lips, a lick of shimmer under brown bones, mascara and a flurry of faux freckles across the bridge of her nose.

For hair, she wore her soft bronde locks out in a middle part, left to cascade over her tweed vest top.

© @haileybieber The whole look oozed ultra-chic elegance

Fans of Hailey and Rhode couldn’t be more excited about the launch, as ever since the brand launched back in 2022, it's only been available to shop in the USA and online. In Sephora UK’s most recent announcement post, fans flooded the comment section, one saying: “the day we have all been waiting for”, while many others said: “Ordering mine right away can’t wait.”

If (like us in the H! Fashion office) you can’t wait to try the range for yourself, the full range is now readily available to shop in-store across the country, and online.