15 Luxury gifts for him: Perfect for Christmas 2023

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

15 Luxury Gifts for him

From cufflinks to cardigans, bracelets to belts, we have a luxury gift for every kind of man in your life...

Gucci backpack
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Wondering what to gift the men in your life who either have everything or never know what they want? We know this feeling all too well so as a little early Christmas gift to you we’ve rounded up 15 of our favourite luxury gifts for every kind of man in your life. 

How we chose the pieces:

Price: I have chosen to focus on luxury items from a range of different brands however the price range is varied depending on both the item and brand. 

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

  • Ralph Lauren Shoes

    Masters Court Suede-Panelled Trainer

    Ralph Lauren

    A new pair of fresh trainers is always a good idea, especially when they’re Ralph Lauren. I Love this suede khaki pair as they would work with both a casual outfit of jeans and a jumper and with a formal look of suit pants and a collared shirt.

  • Christian Louboutin Bag

    Ruisbuddy

    Christian Louboutin

    A classic messenger bag is the ultimate gift for those men in your life who are always filling your handbag with their wallets and whatnot. This luxury side bag from Christian Louboutin is a classic option that you can also steal for nights out.

  • Dior bracelet

    Cd Icon Thin Chain Link Bracelet

    Dior

    A subtle statement that packs a big punch. This iconic ‘CD’ logo link bracelet in sterling silver is a sentimental keepsake for those lads in your life who appreciate the finer things.

  • Louis Vuitton Cardholder

    Simple PM Card Holder

    Louis Vuitton

    Gone are the days of big wallets, especially when all the essentials are either card-sized or on your phone. This luxury pocket companion is both functional and chic.

  • Tommy Hilfiger Cardigan

    Crest Relaxed Fit V-Neck Cardigan

    Tommy Hilfiger

    Treat the man in your life to a cosy cardi this Christmas. I love the colour of this Tommy Hilfiger cardigan paired with the giant embroidered logo. This would look great with a casual outfit of sweats and sneakers or as a warm layer over a plain white t-shirt.

  • Versace Ring

    Medusa-embossed signet ring

    Versace

    You can never go wrong with a signet ring and this iconic medusa-embossed one is the perfect keepsake gift.

  • Burberry Shirt

    Cotton Shirt

    Burberry

    Who doesn't love a classic white shirt with a twist? I love how the embroidered knight design in electric blue is positioned on the hip as when tucked into a pair of pants you can still see it.

  • Gucci Backpack

    Ophidia Gg Medium Backpack

    Gucci

    If you have a lad in your life who is always carrying a million and one things then a backpack is a practical gift that will last a lifetime. This overly chic monogrammed Gucci backpack in navy is perfect for the office and abroad.

  • Aspinal of London washbag

    Men's Leather Wash Bag

    Aspinal Of London

    Something that the men in my life are always in need of is a sturdy wash bag and this leather number from Aspinal Of London is not only durable, but it’s also not an eyesore when left on the vanity.

  • Fear of God Essentials Hoodie

    Cable-Knit Hoodie

    Fear Of God Essentials

    If Jude Law can pull off a cosy cable knit then so can the lad in your life. I almost want this knitted hoodie for myself because it’s perfectly oversized and elevated enough to wear out and about.

  • Loewe Scarf

    Fringed wool-blend scarf

    LOEWE

    A winter essential that will be greatly appreciated. This brown and navy colourway will match almost every outfit and can be kept for years and years to come.

  • Hermes Bracelet

    Goliath bracelet

    Hermès

    Quiet luxury never looked so good. Made in Italy from Swift calfskin, this iconic braided bracelet would fit perfectly next to an existing arm candy collection or as a standout on its own.

  • Mulberry Belt

    Formal Belt

    Mulberry

    Another wardrobe essential is that of a classic black belt. Designed to last a lifetime this Black Shiny Spazzolato belt from Mulberry is the ultimate gift for those suit-wearing men in your life.

  • Cartier Cufflinks

    Water Resistant Décor Cufflinks

    Cartier

    A time-old gifting classic, cufflinks will always be one of those presents that when used, reminds the wearer of who gifted them.

  • Acne Beanie

    Ribbed-knit Wool Beanie

    Acne

    Perfect for winter or a holiday to the slopes, a timeless beanie like this will be used each and every cold season.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

