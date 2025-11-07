Millie Bobby Brown celebrates season 5 of Stranger Things in micro mini skirt and a matching corset

It's a bittersweet time for fans of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things as the fifth and final season hits screens later this month on November 26th. After almost 10 years on screens, fans of the show saw the cast members grow up in real time, including Millie Bobby Brown, who joined the cast at age 12.

Now, at 21, the It-Brit actress has since founded a beauty and fashion empire, married her lifeparter Jake Bongiovi and most recently welcomed a baby girl through adoption. Throughout her time in the public eye, fashion fans were quick to notice her impeccable personal style choices, cementing her as the Gen-Z go-to for all things effortless elegance.

Proving just how chic her wardrobe really is, Millie stepped out in the cutest after-party look on Thursday. After sporting a luxe lace ‘naked dress’ with feather fringe accents on the Stranger Things Season 5 World Premiere red carpet, Millie slipped into something a little more comfortable.

© Getty Images for Netflix Millie matched her husband Jake Bongiovi in red-toned ensembles

Caught sharing a few wholesome moments with her husband, Jake, the Enola Holmes actress posed in a matching micro mini skirt and strapless corset combo, which was elevated with a touch of cream crochet on the bodice. The matching twinset was made in the dreamiest, deep cherry-toned satin fabric, instantly making it AW25-approved.

© Variety via Getty Images Millie squashed recent rumours about David Harbour with a single photo

To accompany the celebratory ‘fit, the mother of one wore her brunette locks up in a bun with a few face-framing tendrils left out. For makeup, she left her face base glowy, while her lip colour of choice was a rosy berry tone - the perfect hue to match her corset outfit.

© Getty Images for Netflix Talk about a cuter couple

In true supportive husband style, Jake matched Millie's energy in a velvet ruby red suiting look, which he styled with a crisp white shirt and black tie.

It’s been a while since Millie stepped out on the world stage for all to see, and as expected, her first official look back into the public eye is utterly enviable.