Kaia Gerber reveals new tattoo - and it’s not what you’d expect

While many seem to be getting their tattoos removed in their mid-twenties, Kaia Gerber is taking a different approach. The model is doubling down on her delicate inkings, taking to social media last week to debut the latest addition to her intricate collection of body art.

The 24-year-old paid a visit to You Are Youthful tattoo studio to get her fresh ink - a boutique permanent art studio based just outside Phoenix, Arizona. She opted for a fine line bow design on her right forearm - crafted from white ink.

While white ink tattoos aren’t as common as the classic black or coloured designs, they do come celebrity-certified. Stars including Kendall Jenner, Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry have all dabbled in the barely-there trend, proving it remains a cool-girl signature.

© @kaiagerber Kaia shared a sneak peek of her new white tattoo

Although they tend to fade much more quickly than traditional tones, white tattoos are ideal for those wanting a subtle yet elegant statement.

© Getty Images The star has approximately 20 fine line tattoos

The actress’ latest tattoo is a seamless addition to her ever-growing gallery of fine-line designs. She now has around twenty pieces, including ‘Jordan’ (her middle name) etched in cursive on her inner arm, plus a series of playful and personal motifs: a matching mermaid, wine glass and Greek god Eros with longtime best friend Charlotte Lawrence, a cherub, a Picasso-inspired artwork and ‘solemate’ inked on her foot - yet another coordinating design with Cara Delevingne.

Kaia also has ‘Prez’ tattooed on her shoulder blade - an homage to her older brother Presley Gerber. Model Presley has his fair share of tattoos as well, including a full sleeve on his left arm, the number ‘310’ written in large bubble writing across his abdomen the phrase ‘be grateful’ written down his left forearm, a sprinkling of letters and pictures across his hands, in addition to his headline-hitting ‘Misunderstood’ face tattoo - which he has since had removed.