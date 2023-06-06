A guide to Kaia Gerber’s tattoos: What ink does Cindy Crawford’s daughter have?

She may fall firmly under the ‘nepo baby’ category, yet we can’t help but adore Kaia Gerber. The 21-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford is a certified fashion darling, regularly appearing on the hottest runways around for brands such as Celine, Alexander McQueen and Chanel.

When she’s been strutting her stuff on the catwalk, have you noticed her tattoos? That’s right, the starlet may be a model which comes with certain restrictions when it comes to appearance, yet Kaia is the proud owner of multiple inkings.

We wanted to discover more about Kaia’s body art, so we did some digging. Keep reading to discover what the star has permanently etched on her body.

© Getty Images Kaia Gerber has numerous tattoos

Back in April, Kaia hit the red carpet alongside boyfriend Austin Butler for the Time100 Gala. Not only were fans delighted at their joint appearance, but they were also treated to a close-up glimpse of Kaia’s inkings.

© Getty Images The model has a cherub under her right shoulder

A cherub adorned her ribcage while the number 23 was delicately inked on the back of her right arm. Two other discreet designs peppered her back and shoulder blade, plus another, supposedly fresh, sketch on her left forearm.

© Getty The model has a small design on her left forearm

This totals five small tattoos, yet there may well be more that aren’t on show.

© Instagram Kaia showing off her delicate wrist inking

The star’s decision to embrace the ink surprised some as her mother Cindy is a clean slate, yet others noticed that tattoos weren’t uncommon in the Crawford-Gerber household.

© Getty Presley Gerber is seen outside of the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum showing off his neck tattoo

Kaia’s older brother Presley is peppered in designs. Presley, who is also a model and has appeared in campaigns for Celine, is not shy to show off his tattoos. The 23-year-old has a full sleeve on his left arm, the number ‘310’ written in large bubble writing across his abdomen the phrase ‘be grateful’ written down his left forearm, a sprinkling of letters and pictures across his hands and neck and a face tattoo which has since been removed.

Who is Kaia Gerber?

The rising runway star is the daughter of supermodel royalty Cindy Crawford and business Rande Gerber. Kaia was born in Los Angeles and landed her first fashion gig at 10, modelling pieces from Young Versace, the Italian luxury label's kidswear line.

© Photo: Getty Images Kaia Gerber is following in her mother's footsteps

In her late teens she racked up an impressive portfolio, walking for the likes of Chanel, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and Burberry and even bagged The Fashion Awards’ Model of the Year Award in 2018.

© Photo: Getty Images Kaia is considered to be her mother's lookalike and has forged a successful modelling career at just 21

Kaia is the first model born in the 2000s to have achieved 'The Big Four' of Vogue covers (American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue France and Vogue Italia) and she has even posed alongside her mother for various campaigns. Talk about a close bond…

