Maya Jama's jaw-dropping corset dress is a vintage dream

It’s been an epic weekend for fashion fans, with both the Academy Museum Gala taking place across the pond and the inaugural British Museum Ball - the UK’s answer to the Met Gala, in London. Both events saw a star-studded line-up fuelled with jaw-dropping fashion choices, and of course, here in the H! Fashion office, we’ve been swooning over our favourites.

A major moment on the red carpet at the British Museum was London It-girl Maya Jama. The Love Island presenter stepped out in the chicest vintage-inspired outfit that put an iconic spin on the event’s debut dress code.

Maya oozed sultry glamour in a fitted floral gown by Richard Quinn, featuring a sculpted bodice, a sweetheart neckline and subtle peplum detailing at the waist. The jaw-dropping, figure-hugging piece was covered in vibrant, blooming roses in shades of pink, red, yellow, and green, creating a romantic, garden-inspired look that put the perfect spin on the pink-themed dress code.

© WireImage Maya Jama stunned at the inaugural British Museum Ball

The British Museum website explains: “The theme for 2025 is pink, drawing inspiration from the colours and light of India, presented in conjunction with the British Museum's critically acclaimed exhibition, Ancient India: living traditions which will conclude the weekend of the Ball.”

She completed the outfit with black strappy heels and a diamond necklace, while her hair was slicked back to let her outfit do all the talking.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage She opted for a vintage-inspired Richard Quinn corset dress

What is the British Museum Ball?

“Chaired by arts patron and business woman Isha Ambani, together with director, Dr Nicholas Cullinan OBE and the Trustees of the British Museum, the British Museum Ball promises to be one of the most distinguished new fixtures in London's cultural season. Timed to coincide with the close of Frieze London and the BFI London Film Festival, the evening will draw the world's leading creatives, collectors and cultural visionaries. The star-studded Ball committee features global icons including Naomi Campbell, Edward Enninful, Miuccia Prada and Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani."