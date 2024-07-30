Suki Waterhouse just marked the return of the bandage mini dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Millennials, be prepared for some serious sartorial PTSD.

If, like me, you were a teenager in the 2010s wearing chunky peep-toes heels, t-shirts with Rihanna's Loud album cover on and a whole tub of Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse (let's not talk about the American Apparel disco pants, shall we?), there'd likely have been a bandage dress or two on your weekly nightclubbing agenda.

Well, Suki Waterhouse is the latest fashionista to champion something from the so-called 'cheugy' fashion era, and our style radars are strongly sensing a major resurgence. The British singer and actress announced her new single Blackout Drunk in a hot pink bandage mini dress that evoked major fashion nostalgia.

© Instagram /@sukiwaterhouse Suki promoted her latest single on Instagram in a nostalgic hot pink bandage dress

The Daisy Jones and The Six actress shared an Instagram video with her 4.2m followers with the caption: "in a state of delirium on the side of a mountain in Ojai I decided my next single is Blackout Drunk and will be out this Thursday August 1st at 9 AM PT."

She wore the 'Lily' dress by Hervé Léger - a brand synonymous with the classic bodycon dress and figure-hugging silhouettes. She layered the dress with a canary yellow cropped cardigan (the colour of the season), showing us how to style dopamine dressing in 2024.

Suki isn't the first person to champion the return of 'cheugy' evening attire this season. Earlier this week, The Crown star Vanessa Kirby also wore a Hervé Léger outfit, consisting of a crimson red leather-look pencil skirt, paired with a black plunge neck bodysuit, both from the French fashion house's Resort '25 collection.

© Getty Vanessa Kirby's 2010s coded look was from Herve Leger's resort '25 collection

We've had an inkling that the celebrity-approved style would be making a return ever since Margot Robbie wore a black and white striped bandage dress by the brand last year - a replica of 'The Original' 1959 Barbie's dress during the Barbie movie promo tour.

Will bandage dresses be the most unexpected trend of 2024? Watch this space...