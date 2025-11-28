Jennifer Lopez's silky lace Thanksgiving dress is on our AW25 wishlist

Every year, on the fourth Thursday of November, Americans around the globe join their families to give thanks for the positive things in their lives - be it health of the existence of Jimmy Choo high heels.

Aside from eating turkey, baking pumpkin pie and drinking festive cocktails, the event is also an excuse to dress up in a statement occasionwear ensemble.

You’ve probably seen the influx of wholesome posts from notable names flooding your Instagram feed in the early hours, some of which included Kylie Jenner in her all-black skin-tight skirt and plunging neckline bodysuit and Jennifer Lopez, who leaned into the cottagecore aesthetic with her chosen attire.

© @jlo JLo's luxe lace dress matched her adorable embroidered apron

Posting to her 247m followers, the 56-year-old icon shared snaps of her day at home, posing with her perfectly cooked turkey and checking on her oven-baked chocolate cakes. The hostess with the mostess called on French fashion Maison Chloé for the celebratory occasion, slipping into the brand's Puff-Sleeve Column Dress in washed silk satin & lace in the shade 'Rose Dust.'

© @jlo Even her pink-themed Christmas tree matched her look

Featuring a floor-length hemline, capped puff sleeves, a simple back tie to cinch the waist and Chloé’s signature boho-chic lace detailing on the bust and neckline, the look was one of her best to date.

© @jlo The statement heels retail for £2.6k

The singer, actress, beauty buff and mother styled the look to utter perfection, adding a set of seriously striking sequin Valentino Dans Le Foyer Embellished Slingback Sandal heels. Featuring coloured gemstones, studs, feathers and embroidered floral designs, the designer shoes added an extra touch of festive flair to the whole look.

© @jlo The spread for the family gathering was seriously lavish

For hair and makeup, JLo wore her long brunette locks back in a messy low-bun, letting a few face-framing pieces hang loose. Tying the look together, she added a deep plum lip colour and a lick of shimmery shadow to her eyelids, perfecting easy glam.

Jennifer is known for her impeccable style game; however, more often than not, she’s sporting lavish on-stage ensembles to perform to hundreds of thousands, so it’s refreshing to see her styling something a little more low-key.

If this is what her Thanksgiving outfit looks like, stay tuned for the star's Christmas combination in just a few weeks.