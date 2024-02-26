Jennifer Lopez almost didn't wear that iconic Grammys dress - here's why

Sometimes, all the expert advice in the world cannot top instinct. And Jennifer Lopez's green Versace Grammys moment is the sartorial proof.

The international hitmaker recently revealed that the traffic-stopping number that she wore to the 42nd annual music awards ceremony in 2000 almost didn't make it to the red carpet.

According to the 54-year-old, her then-stylist Andrea Lieberman tried to talk her out of wearing the tropical print piece, because it had already been worn within the celebrity sphere.

© Getty The star wore the daring piece at the 2000 Grammys

"It was a dress that other people had worn already. My stylist was like, 'Please don't wear it. Somebody else has worn it.' I was like, 'Well, you bought it, and it looks the best, so I'm going to wear it.' And so I did. And it caused quite a stir," Jennifer explained in a video interview with Vogue.

Designed by Donatella Versace, the piece features a plunging neckline, finishing below the navel with a citrine-studded focal point.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez wore two cool-girl wedding dresses that are on trend for 2024

READ: Jennifer Lopez's limited-edition Dad trainers are bang on trend for "less is more" 2024

© Getty Geri Halliwell originally wore the Versace dress to the NRJ Music Awards in January 2000

Cut from silk chiffon, it billowed behind JLo as she posed on the red carpet, capturing the attention of fashion fans with its mesmerising semi-sheer effect and daring cut.

Clearly, JLo's audaciousness paid dividends, for the dress is firmly entrenched within the red carpet hall of fame, up there with Elizabeth Hurley's safety pin dress, Bjork's swan dress and the like.

READ: Jennifer Lopez just wore the cutest hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez just wore the chicest ballet flats

© Getty The multi-hyphenate rewore a reworked version of the piece on the runway at Versace's SS20 show

"I guess every generation needs its iconic kind of Marilyn dress, and this is that dress for this generation," Jennifer continued. "Why it became that? It was just a moment when the wind blew open, and I walked out onto the stage, and it just kinda happened."

Our main takeaway? Trust your gut, especially if that instinct leans towards Donatella's first-rate designs…