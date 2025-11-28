Cruz Beckham just made cow print his new date night statement

Whenever we start to tire of monotonous menswear (black suits for red carpets? Groundbreaking), we simply scurry over to Cruz Beckham’s Instagram feed for a bolt of inspiration.

The youngest Beckham brother never shies away from an out-there outfit. His archive comprises JW Anderson’s Wellipets, marijuana print Crocs, 90s wraparound shades and custom gold grills - ‘nuff said.

Yet, it seems that the 20-year-old is moving away from his signature wavy rave style and shifting towards something a touch more rural. On Thursday, Cruz took to social media to share some images snapped backstage after his gig. The singer was joined by his dad, David Beckham, and his ever-stylish model girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

In one photo, the couple were seen embracing, with Cruz sporting a vibrant red hoodie and blue jeans. However, it was his choice of accessories that caught our attention. The musician tied his casual look together with a cow-print belt - nodding to the ongoing captivation with the design that has defined 2025.

Traditionally associated with cattle ranching and the American West, cow print is often toyed with by designers to evoke rustic and pastoral imagery. Brands such as Acne Studios, Jimmy Choo and Dries Van Noten have all experimented with the striking print, creating eye-catching pieces for fearless dressers to play with.

© Getty Cow print has become a celebrity staple

The print first transitioned into mainstream fashion in the 1960s and 1970s, aligning with the rise of countercultural movements and an affinity for bohemian, unconventional styles. It appeared sporadically in fashion, yet always retained its quirky, bold, and slightly kitsch appeal.

Cow print experienced a significant resurgence in the 1990s during the era of maximalism, embraced by pop culture figures like Naomi Campbell. 2024 proved to be another turning point for the moo-dish (sorry) pattern - with high street heroes like Zara and Mango delivering cow print-peppered collections for all to enjoy.