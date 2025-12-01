Jackie Apostel takes cues from Victoria Beckham in oxblood trench coat and leather accessories

While we were tucked up in our jammies under a blanket catching up on Antiques Roadshow (elite Sunday evening behaviour), The Maine - a restaurant and bar in London's swanky Mayfair - was hosting a fancy event in honour of the launch of CultedXO (a new media brand and editorial platform.)

And among the stars in attendance? None other than Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel looking absolutely stunning in a winter appropriate ensemble that still ticked all of our sartorial boxes.

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Ge Jackie Apostel celebrates the launch of Cultedxo

In one of the chicest looks spotted on the night, Jackie opted for a full length trench coat with high collar in this year's runway shade - burgundy. She teamed the piece with long length leather gloves in a corresponding shade and an oxblood bag to boot.

We've done some digging and Jackie's dreamy coat will set you back €590 and hails from luxury label Rozinesa, who craft vintage-inspired pieces that are perfect for party season.

For beauty, Jackie opted for 2025's most popular hairstyle, the slicked-back bun, teamed with a gently smoky eye and lashings of lip gloss.

Taking cues from her incredibly glamorous mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, who adores a trench coat and this kind of 'Quiet Luxury' dressing accessorised with pops of interest (clock Jackie's amazing statement earrings) the model nailed after-dark dress codes.

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Ge Lottie Moss at The Maine

Lottie Moss - Kate Moss' younger sister - was also at the event, in a similarly elegant 'fit with a laid-back twist, opting for a long-sleeve black top with matching trousers and some satisfyingly chunky boots (also very weather appropriate for this horrible cold snap we're having.)

Guests at the exclusive event enjoyed a musical performances by Tara Lily and tequila cocktails by Don Julio. (Presumably no one had to head to the office first thing this morning...)