Princess Kate's wedding dress designer wins prestigious award at the Fashion Awards 2025

Every year on the first Monday in December, London glitters as the biggest stars in fashion, music and film descend on the capital for the Fashion Awards: AKA the UK's answer to the Met Gala.

The event organised by the British Fashion Council celebrates the biggest designers in the business, champions upcoming talent, and honours those we've lost, over the last year.

One of the notable designers who won the most presitgious womenswear award of the evening this year, was the Princess of Wales' wedding dress designer.

Sarah Burton, who is now the creative director of Givenchy, won the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award, which was presented to her by the one and only Cate Blanchett.

© Getty Images Sarah Burton and Cate Blanchett at The Fashion Awards 2025

The former Alexander McQueen creative director pipped Simone Rocha (last year's winner), Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsonault (of KNWLS), Erdem Moralioglu (of Erdem), Emma Chopova and Laura Lowenna-Irons (of Chopova Lowena) to the post.

Sarah has worked on several notable projects (including Lady Gaga's Oscars dress in 2019), but none as widely recognised as Princess Kate's wedding gown that she wore to say 'I do' to the Prince of Wales in 2011.

A statement released by Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess chose McQueen for "the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing".

© Getty Sarah designed the Princess of Wales' wedding dress whilst at Alexander McQueen

"Miss Middleton wished for her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterises Alexander McQueen’s work."

Sarah Burton also said in a statement that it was :an incredible experience for my team and I, as we have worked closely with Catherine to create this dress under conditions of the strictest secrecy."

The 2025 Fashion Awards was a star-studded affair, with plenty of major moments. From Sienna Miller and Ellie Goulding revealing their pregnancies in belly-baring outfits, to host of the evening Colman Domingo making not one, but four outfit changes during the evening. We've got everything you need to see over on the H! Fashion Instagram.