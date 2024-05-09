Sydney Sweeney's no trousers and knee-high tights look is truly iconic

There truly is nothing that Sydney Sweeney can't do.

The Euphoria star is one of 2024's Hollywood It-girls, with the most enviably cool style agenda of the moment.

We not only love Sydney because of how versatile her wardrobe is but also because she's unafraid to take risks, pushing the boundaries of fashion norms and doing so in complete bombshell style.

In her latest jaw-dropping fashion moment, the 26-year-old took this season's beloved 'no trousers' trend out for a spin, and gave it the most iconic makeover.

© Getty Sydney donned the 'no trousers' trend and paired her pants with nude tights

Sydney stepped out for an evening in New York City wearing a pair of bronze textured underwear-style pants, styled with a cropped blouse and a muted silver blazer.

Realistically, Sydney donning no-trousers should come as no surprise considering it's been dominating fashion agendas since Miu Miu sent models down the runway wearing such attire in 2023.

But her look showed us the ultimate way to wear them for spring/summer 2024. Eschewing sheer tights as we head into the warmer months, she paired hers with sheer nude socks that reached just below the knee and white court heels.

© Getty Her look is a 2024 'it' girl classic

"Knee-high tights and socks have been around for decades, commonly linked to school uniforms, chic Upper East Side grandmas and nerdy college kids. If there's one thing we know for certain it's that the knee-high tight doesn't discriminate in any way shape or form," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott.

"Knee-high tights have been on our radar for a few months now, initially sparked by Zendaya's ultra-glam Schiaparelli Haute couture week look where she donned a pair of fishnet under-the-knee options from Wolford."

If Sydney's style agenda is anything to go by (which we'd say it is considering her 'fits are basically our fashion dictionary), pulled-up socks or tights are the ultimate way to accessorise this season.