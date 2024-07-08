Sydney Sweeney just wore Miu Miu's £1,240 bandana mini skirt and we are obsessed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Sydney Sweeney has once again set the fashion world abuzz, stepping out in a look that screams new season chic.

The Euphoria star was spotted wearing Miu Miu's Bandana halterneck cotton poplin top, priced at £730, perfectly paired with the brand's paisley-print poplin miniskirt, which comes with a hefty price tag of £1,240. This outfit, fresh from the runway, is quickly becoming a must-have for fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

The stunning pieces showcase Sydney’s knack for combining elegance with a touch of daring. This top features a chic paisley bandana print, designed to highlight the wearer’s silhouette with its sleek cut and fine cotton poplin fabric. An ideal summer piece, it’s effortlessly blending comfort with high-end.

© @sydney_sweeney The skirt is already a cult buy in fashion circles

However, it is the miniskirt that is really stealing the spotlight. The Miu Miu paisley-print miniskirt, adorned in a rich chocolate brown and white palette, is making waves in fashion circles. This skirt’s poplin texture ensures a crisp and polished look, while the intricate paisley design is not only eye-catching but also ties into the current revival of this classic print.

The subtle Miu Miu appliqué logo adds a touch of brand prestige without overpowering the design. The low-rise cut gives it a modern, youthful edge, perfect for showing off a toned midriff, and the elasticated waistband combines comfort with style, allowing for ease of movement and a flattering fit.

© @sydney_sweeney The actress shared photos of the outfit with her followers on Instagram

The flared cut and straight hem create a playful, flirty silhouette that is perfect for both casual and dressier occasions… as you can tell we are clearly smitten.

Paisley prints are having a significant moment in the fashion world, with other celebrities like Bella Hadid recently seen sporting the trend in her own Instagram posts. The resurgence of this Y2K trend brings with it a nostalgic Gen Z approved vibe, making Sydney’s pieces highly coveted.

With Miu Miu’s latest miniskirt already becoming a cult favourite, fashion lovers should act fast before they fly off the shelves.